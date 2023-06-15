The Nicholls football team will make their first-ever trip to LSU's Tiger Stadium in the fall of 2024.
The SEC released their 2024 schedule for conference games on Wednesday, which led LSU to unveil their full list of home and away games for the season.
In the slate is the home tilt with Nicholls, which is a make-good from the 2020 game the schools were supposed to play, but which got canceled due to COVID.
The game is reportedly set for Sept. 7, 2024.
The Colonels will also play Louisiana Tech and Sacramento State in the non-conference slate – both games on the road.
