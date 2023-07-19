The Nicholls volleyball team unveiled its 2023 schedule this week, which be the team's first season under 1st-year coach Jonea Rima.
The Colonels released the schedule, which is tournament heavy with 4 non-conference, neutral site tournaments and also 9 home matches and 9 away matches.
The team will begin Coach Rima's Colonels' career in Huntsville, Texas in the Bearkat Invitational, hosted by Sam Houston State University. Nicholls will face Sam Houston and Portland on August 25 and Oral Roberts on August 26.
The Colonels will then head into the second week of the season playing in Stephen F. Austin's tournament where they will face the host school, Southern Miss and Cal Poly.
The Colonels also will play tournaments at Southern Miss and also at UL-Lafayette. At Southern Miss, they will face the host school, Mississippi Valley State and Alcorn. At ULL, they will face the Cajuns and Prairie View A&M.
Nicholls will begin Southland Conference play on Sept. 21 at home with Houston Christian. The Colonels will have senior night on Nov. 9 against UNO before heading to the Southland Tournament on Nov. 16.
The Colonels are looking to build off last year's 7-23 campaign.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.