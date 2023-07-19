Volleyball.png

The Nicholls volleyball team unveiled its 2023 schedule this week, which be the team's first season under 1st-year coach Jonea Rima.

The Colonels released the schedule, which is tournament heavy with 4 non-conference, neutral site tournaments and also 9 home matches and 9 away matches.

The team will begin Coach Rima's Colonels' career in Huntsville, Texas in the Bearkat Invitational, hosted by Sam Houston State University. Nicholls will face Sam Houston and Portland on August 25 and Oral Roberts on August 26.

The Colonels will then head into the second week of the season playing in Stephen F. Austin's tournament where they will face the host school, Southern Miss and Cal Poly.

The Colonels also will play tournaments at Southern Miss and also at UL-Lafayette. At Southern Miss, they will face the host school, Mississippi Valley State and Alcorn. At ULL, they will face the Cajuns and Prairie View A&M.

Nicholls will begin Southland Conference play on Sept. 21 at home with Houston Christian. The Colonels will have senior night on Nov. 9 against UNO before heading to the Southland Tournament on Nov. 16.

The Colonels are looking to build off last year's 7-23 campaign.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments