The title-winning baseball season in Thibodaux just continues.
First, it was E.D. White.
Now, it's Nicholls.
The Colonels won their first-ever Southland Conference Regular Season Championship on Friday, scoring a 10-4 victory at the University of New Orleans to secure the crown.
Nicholls got the title due to their win, but also a loss to Incarnate Word, which clinched the title and meant that the Colonels would be 2 games ahead of their competitors with just one game left in the regular season.
The Colonels left no doubt on Friday.
Up 6-4 heading to the 9th inning, Nicholls plated 4 runs to slam the door. The Nicholls offense was dominant throughout the game, recording 13 hits. A total of 8 of the Colonels' 9 starters collected hits with Austin Cain and Kendrick MaCrae both smashing home runs.
The Colonels will play UNO again tomorrow, but no matter how that game goes, the Colonels will be the top seed at next week's Southland Conference Tournament.
To earn the regular season crown is big, but to earn the tournament title is the key because that comes with the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament which begins in 2 weekends.
