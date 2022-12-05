Nicholls volleyball coach Kallie Noble announced today that she's resigned from her position with the team.
Athletic Director Jonathan Terrell announced the resignation today, which comes less than a month after the Colonels wrapped up a tough season in which the team went 7-23.
Noble accepted the job in Thibodaux in 2019 and amassed a 31-67 record in 4 seasons with the team.
"I truly appreciate the efforts put forth by Coach Kallie in not only leading our indoor volleyball team, but also for helping get our beach program up and running," Terrell said. "We're thankful for Kallie's service throughout her four years and wish her all the best."
Noble tenure wasn't overly fruitful in the win/loss standings, but the coach did have some signature moments with the team.
In 2021, Noble coached Nicholls to their first Southland Conference Tournament victory since 2009 – part of a pair of 11-win seasons she had with the team.
In Noble's time at Nicholls, the university also started its beach volleyball program, which has been plagued with challenges like COVID and Hurricane Ida, but the team did play a full schedule this past spring.
Assistant coach Josh Comer will serve as Nicholls' Interim Head Coach, overseeing the beach squad this spring.
The university will conduct a national search throughout the coming weeks to find a replacement.
