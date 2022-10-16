Down 37-30 in overtime on Thursday night, Ellender scored a touchdown to make it 37-36.
Instead of kicking a tying extra point and sending the game to double OT, Patriots coach Jesse Turner decided to go for the win.
And win, his team did.
The Patriots beat Assumption 38-37 on Thursday in an overtime thriller — one of the best games of the season in the local football schedule.
Ellender played the final play from the 1 1/2-yard-line after an encroachment penalty. With the defense pinched in expecting a run, quarterback Chris Lopez used a play action fake, then hit Royal Williams wide open for a slant to score the game-winner.
The Patriots stormed on the field while Turner celebrated with his staff in a moment of jubilation for an Ellender team that’s now won 4-straight after an 0-3 straight to the year and is 3-0 in district play.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the kids. They just compete and never quit,” Turner said. “We’re working so hard to change the culture here and I think when you see us get a result like this, it shows you that the kids have bought in and that those things we’re doing are working. It was a great win. It wasn’t perfect. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a great win.”
Ellender had so much pulling against them on Thursday, rallying from a late deficit while also overcoming countless injuries throughout the game.
The teams played close throughout. The Mustangs led 15-14 at half, then grew their lead to 27-22 going to the fourth quarter.
Patriots quarterback Kade Adkins went down with an apparent concussion in the 2nd half and Assumption slowed Ellender’s offense down and seemed poised to get the win.
Up by 5 late, the Mustangs got the ball to the Patriots’ 1-yard-line with a chance to drive in the final stake. But Ellender stiffened, throwing Assumption for a loss, then taking advantage of a bad snap to force the Mustangs to kick a short field goal to go up 30-22.
With one last shot at it, Lopez showed his chops, leading the team down the field for a late-game touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie the game at 30 and send it to OT.
In that period, the Mustangs struck first on a touchdown drive to take the lead.
But the Patriots fought back again, getting the score, then 2-point play to seal the win.
The Patriots will next face Vandebilt and for Turner and his team, the message is clear: do not get complacent and keep working.
“That’s a game that I don’t know if we’ve ever won. I don’t know if we’ve ever beaten them,” Turner said. “So we want to stay hungry, stay united and keep working hard to try and get another win.”
GATORS HOLD THE LINE, SCORE ROAD WIN OVER VANDEBILT
The South Terrebonne football team finally found a way in a close one.
After a season filled with close losses, the Gators finished one out on Thursday, beating Vandebilt 16-14 in an absolute thriller.
The Terriers pushed the ball deep into Gators’ territory with time running down late in the fourth quarter.
Inside of the 2-yard-line, the Terriers ran their quarterback up the middle on a designed quarterback run, but the Gators stripped the ball loose and Jackson Martin fell atop it, preserving a 2-point win.
Coach Aaron Babin said he was proud of his defense for stiffening up when the team needed them the most.
“They drew a line in the sand and just refused to break,” Babin said. “They fought. They competed. They battled. They just refused to back down, refused to break and it’s great for us to get a win over a program that’s earned as much respect as Vandebilt has. I’m so proud of our guys.”
The Gators led throughout, roaring to an early 16-0 lead in the opening half.
But Vandebilt had fight. They rallied back, scoring 14 unanswered to make the game close. Late, the Terriers looked like they were going to win it, but the late turnover thwarted those plans and made both teams now 2-5 on the year.
South Terrebonne faces Morgan City on Friday.
OTHER TERREBONNE WEEK 7 SCORES
Destrehan 42, Terrebonne 6
Thibodaux 34, H.L. Bourgeois 7
CCA 30, Highland Baptist 20
Houma Christian 47, Rosenwald 0
