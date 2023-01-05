Caesars Superdome

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans told Fox-8 News today that they are 'very concerned' about crime in New Orleans and that the NBA and NFL are aware of some of the problems in the city.

Spokesman Greg Bensel told Fox of the teams' concern, adding that the team has spoken to tourism officials about crime around the Smoothie King Center and Caesar's Superdome.

In recent weeks, there have been dozens of reports of car break-ins during games. In the team's most recent win over the Houston Rockets, there were a number of cars reported broken into.

“We have reached out to the mayor’s office and the NOPD,” Bensel told Fox-8. “We are now on the radar of the NFL and NBA because of this.”

New Orleans annually hosts the Sugar Bowl. The team is also in rotation for the Super Bowl, Final Four, WrestleMania and other events that could potentially be lost if the situation is not fixed.

