Nicholls women's basketball coach DoBee Plaisance resigned from her position today after spending 15 seasons with the team.
Nicholls Athletics Director Jonathan Terrell announced the decision today, saying that the resignation will be effective on April 30, 2023.
"We are so grateful for all that DoBee has done for the women's basketball program and for her commitment to student-athletes for so many years," Terrell said. "We wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors."
Plaisance spent 15 seasons with the Colonels and posted a 174-265 overall record. In her time with with team, Plaisance became Nicholls' all-time leader in wins. She also helped turned the program around, turning the Colonels from one of the worst programs in the country when she took the job to a team that won 15 games in 2011-2012, won its first-ever Southland Conference Tournament game then won the Southland Conference Tournament in 2017-18 and made the NCAA Tournament.
Plaisance also helped power the team to a 20-win season in 2018-19 and led Nicholls to a berth in the WBI Tournament.
Plaisance is a 2-time Louisiana Sports Writers Coach of the Year and a 1-time Southland Conference Co-Coach of the Year. She led the team to 11-straight Southland Conference Tournaments – a streak which was snapped last season. In total, her teams won 6 Southland Conference Tournament games.
Plaisance also coached several top individual players. Under her watch, Nicholls had 14 All-Southland selections, including Cassidy Barrios, who won First-Team twice and was Southland Player of the Year.
KK Babin also won Southland Freshman of the Year under Plaisance, as did Lexi Alexander who won the honor this season.
Nicholls will begin a national search immediately for a new head coach.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.