One bad quarter. That’s all it took.
In one bad quarter, Ponchatoula pounced Central Lafourche, grabbed control and moved on to the second round of the Division I Non-Select State Playoffs.
No. 5 Ponchatoula beat the No. 28 Trojans 77-58 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the playoffs, punching a ticket into the second round of the 28-team field.
Despite being a sizable underdog, the Trojans actually ran even with the Green Wave in the 1st, 3rd and 4th quarters with those 24 minutes of basketball being decided by a combined 55-54 margin.
But the difference in the game was a 2nd-quarter Ponchatoula onslaught where they outscored the Trojans 22-4 and ballooned out to a big lead — a lead they’d never relinquish in the win.
“It was definitely not the outcome we wanted, but these girls fought throughout the entire game,” Trojans coach Tora Danos said. “We set 2 goals for this season. One was to have a winning season and the other was to make the playoffs. And no matter what people have to say, we did both!”
The Trojans started strong on Wednesday, running stride-for-stride with the Wave.
Ponchatoula led just 19-15 after the opening quarter with the Trojans getting buckets from Lily Dominique, Morgan Chiasson, Brianna Howes and Caroline Loupe in the opening quarter to help keep the action close.
But in the 2nd quarter, the Trojans lost their way and Ponchatoula made them pay.
The Green Wave dominated the 2nd, ballooning out to a 41-19 halftime lead.
Taylor Jackson had 15 of her game-hight 25 points in the opening half with Alyssa Hillard also pitching in 8 of her 18 in the 1st 2 quarters.
The Trojans settled down after the poor 2nd quarter and played better, scoring 39 points in the 2nd half, including several 3-pointers.
Howes led the Trojans with 15. He’shia Brown added 14, and Chiasson pitched in 10.
But Ponchatoula was just as good on offense, scoring 36 points of their own in the final 2 quarters to keep themselves comfortably in front.
With the win, Ponchatoula will now face the winner between No. 12 Thibodaux and No. 21 Southside. Those teams face on Thursday in The Jungle.
For Central, the loss ends their season with a 14-13 record.
Danos said the loss stings, but added that she couldn’t be prouder of the way her team played throughout the course of the year, adding that the fight that the team showed on Wednesday shows the character and grit of the ladies in the locker room.
“My girls played their hards out all season and never gave up,” she said. “I am so proud of each and every one of them.”
