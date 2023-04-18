After opening-round byes, the high school softball playoffs are about to roar into high gear with several local teams still in contention.
In Division II Select, one local team is already in the quarterfinals with Vandebilt Catholic earning a 7-3 win over Teurlings Catholic on Tuesday.
The No. 2 Terriers are now 3 wins away from the title. They will face the winner between No. 7 Haynes and No. 10 Kenner Discovery Health Science in a game that will likely be on Friday.
Pitcher Lauren Baudoin was dominant for the Terriers on Tuesday, working a complete game in the circle, while also hitting a home run. The Terriers led throughout the game, but got pushed by a Rebels team that competed. With the Terriers up 4-3 in the bottom 6, Vandebilt blew it open late to push the game to its final tally.
Terriers coach Jeremy Duplantis said he was proud of the way his team competed and battled back, despite not playing their best. The Terriers had a handful of errors and miscues in the game.
"It was definitely a learning experience," he said. "Playing today and then playing again maybe on Friday, we are going to have 2 practices to fix some of these mistakes that we made. And then sometimes that happens when you don't play for over a week. It's been a little while since we've played. We had to kind of get in our groove again."
After the 3-run 6th, Baudoin slammed the door in the final inning to secure the win and punch the spot into the next round.
Also in Division II sits E.D. White. The Cardinals are the No. 8 seed. After their opening-round bye, the Cardinals will host No. 9 Willow School tomorrow.
In Division II non-select, we have locals still competing. No. 8 Assumption got a 10-0 run-rule win over No. 25 Leesville in the opening round. They will play No. 9 Grant tomorrow in the second round.
In Division II non-select, Lutcher also had opening-round win, but the No. 7 Bulldogs are out. They fell 5-4 to No. 10 North Vermilion on Tuesday.
In Division III Select, Houma Christian is still in as the No. 4 seed. The Warriors will host No. 13 Thomas Jefferson tomorrow. The teams played earlier this season with Houma Christian securing a 7-4 win.
In Division IV Select, we also have Central Catholic and CCA still in.
The Eagles are the No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 Ascension Catholic tomorrow.
CCA is also alive after an opening-round playoff win. The No. 10 Lions will face No. 7 Sacred Heart tomorrow.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.