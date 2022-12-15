The South Lafourche High School main gymnasium is getting closer to re-opening with an outside shot that the team can host games later this season.
In recent months, work has been done to repair the roof of the gym, which was severely damaged by Hurricane Ida.
With that work done, repair work was then able to be done on the gym's floor. The old floor was pulled up, then a new floor was laid down, sanded, shined and now painted.
In the coming weeks, work will be done to install the new bleachers in the gym and also a new scoreboard.
South Lafourche Athletic Director Brian Callais said there is an outside shot that the gym could be ready for the end of the basketball season, but added that it will be cutting it close and any delays at all would make it not possible.
Tarpons boys' basketball coach Brody Williams said he appreciates the efforts of the workers trying to get the facility re-opened.
"They're working hard. We're hoping we can get back in there – maybe even for a Senior Night game or something like that," Williams said.
South Lafourche hasn't played a "traditional" home schedule since COVID.
During the pandemic, the team played at home, but had several cancellations and there were masking mandates inside the gym.
Last year, the team was at Central Lafourche for its entire season – the place the team is also playing its home games so far this winter.
The school recently re-opened its non-competition gym, which has allowed the Tarpons to stay on campus to practice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.