The Nicholls football team had an uncharacteristically rough season in 2022, posting just a 3-8 record and missing the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs for a 2nd-straight year.
But with many returnees back, a revamped roster and a renewed confidence, coach Tim Rebowe said he thinks his team is poised to make a big turnaround and contend with the powers of the Southland Conference.
Rebowe spoke at Southland Conference Media Days this past week, previewing his 2023 season and giving an outlook on his roster.
The coach said he’s excited about his team, and is proud of the hard work they have done over the summer to get ready for the upcoming season.
The coach said that while the Colonels were just 3-8 last fall, they were 3-3 in conference play and 2 of the conference losses were by a touchdown or less — signs that he believes show that the team is not far away from making a leap to the upper-half of the league.
“When you look back and you reflect on last year, we did do some good things,” Rebowe said. “But we fell short of the expectations and goals that we put forward. But we were getting better each week as the season went on. This year, I think it’s going to be very, very simple: We’ve got to take care of the Colonels. We have to worry about us. We have to come in and have a really great fall camp and get in all of the things that you do during that one-month time period to get ready for your games. And you can’t get too far ahead of yourself. I say it every year.”
The Colonels are excited about their prospects on both sides of the ball.
As The Gazette reported earlier this summer, transfer Pat McQuaide will be the starting quarterback — fresh off a solid season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. McQuaide is smooth and has the ability to make plays with both his arm and legs, but will be more of a pass-first quarterback.
With McQuaide commanding the offense, the Colonels will be looking to control the line of scrimmage with two returning All-Southland offensive lineman in Mark Barthelemy and Evan Roussel and an All-Southland running back in Collin Guggenheim.
Rebowe said he thinks the team will be able to run the football and do things to make the transition easy for McQuaide. But he also said that the quarterback has moxie and will be a playmaker.
Passing offense was one area the Colonels lacked last fall.
Nicholls ranked 6th in the conference in passing yards per game, passing efficiency and passing yards per completion. The Southland Conference is an 8-team league.
“Pat’s come in and we were very fortunate to get him here in the spring. He was with us all spring and he’s done a really good job,” Rebowe said. “But we also know it starts up front. We’ve got to have some guys who can protect him. I don’t care if you’ve got Patrick Mahomes back there, you’ve got to have some guys up front who can protect him.”
Defensively, the Colonels return several starters off a unit that was hit or miss at times last season. The Colonels had some strong games where they limited opponents, but they also had others where they were unable to consistently get stops.
One area where the Colonels will look to get better in 2023 is in the red zone. Last season, opponents made the red zone 42 times against the Colonels and scored 39 times with 35 touchdowns. Those numbers ranked dead-last in the Southland by a wide margin.
But Nicholls does have 4 First-Team Preseason All-Southland selections on that side of the football, including defensive backs Tyler Morton and Jordan Jackson, as well as linebacker Eli Ennis and defensive lineman Perry Ganci.
Rebowe said he likes the progress his defense made in the spring and he thinks they’re a unit that can make a leap forward and be one of the strong points of the roster.
But the coach also knows that in football, we measure success in wins and losses and he said he believes the Colonels will be better equipped to grow on their 3-win season and rebound.
He said he believes there is great parity in the Southland Conference — especially this season with several 1st-year head coaches. He said he believes the Colonels will be ready to take on all comers.
“You’ve got to have some confidence that you can go in and play with any team in the league. I think in the past, we’ve proved that we can do that. It’s good football. It’s good coaching. It’s tough places to play … And I think our league has continued to grow and has gotten stronger and stronger every year.
“We feel like we’ll be ready,” Rebowe added.
