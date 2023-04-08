Austin Claunch

Nicholls men's basketball coach Austin Claunch is going to be leaving his position to become an assistant coach at a power 5 school.

Athletic Director Jonathan Terrell confirmed to The Gazette today that he met with Claunch and was informed of the coach's decision.

Claunch is reportedly going to be leaving Thibodaux to be an assistant coach at Alabama.

Claunch, 33, has been the Nicholls men's basketball coach for the past 5 seasons. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach under previous coach Richie Riley. Claunch was 90-60 in his time with the team.

