The 2023 Hooks and Leaders Fishing Rodeo went off this weekend, drawing huge crowds to Fourchon and giving the community a big weekend of fun.

The event rolled this past weekend with all proceeds going to help the South Lafourche Cheerleaders with their operating expenses for the upcoming year. The rodeo featured fishing, of course. But also had loads of food, music, a corn hole tournament, bingo and mimosas and more.

See the winners from each fishing category below:

ADULT RESULTS

Tarpon: No fish weighed

Speckled Trout: Malaina Lafont, 3.4 pounds

Bull Red: Ryan Guidry, 32.2 pounds

Rat Red: Davin Richoux, 8.0 pounds

Flounder: Gus Adomitis, 2.8 pounds

Mangrove Snapper: Robby Rhodes, 9 pounds

Cobia: Holden Gisclair, 32.2 pounds

Jack Crevelle, Rustin Guidry, 19.6 pounds

Black Drum: Reese Toups, 27.0 pounds

Red Snapper: Koby Bruce, 24.0 pounds

Grouper: Ayla Guidry, 51.2 pounds

Blackfin Tuna: Joey Ditta, 29 pounds

Yellowfin Tuna: Joseph Ditta, 54.8 pounds

CHILDREN'S DIVISION

Catfish: Khloe Danos, 4.4 pounds

Croaker: Cameron Dubois, 0.7 pounds

Pinfish: Jack Gisclair, 0.2 pounds

Speckled Trout: Beau Bagala, 2.2 pounds

ALLONS POISSON: Amryn Dardar 27.6 pounds

