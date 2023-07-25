The 2023 Hooks and Leaders Fishing Rodeo went off this weekend, drawing huge crowds to Fourchon and giving the community a big weekend of fun.
The event rolled this past weekend with all proceeds going to help the South Lafourche Cheerleaders with their operating expenses for the upcoming year. The rodeo featured fishing, of course. But also had loads of food, music, a corn hole tournament, bingo and mimosas and more.
See the winners from each fishing category below:
ADULT RESULTS
Tarpon: No fish weighed
Speckled Trout: Malaina Lafont, 3.4 pounds
Bull Red: Ryan Guidry, 32.2 pounds
Rat Red: Davin Richoux, 8.0 pounds
Flounder: Gus Adomitis, 2.8 pounds
Mangrove Snapper: Robby Rhodes, 9 pounds
Cobia: Holden Gisclair, 32.2 pounds
Jack Crevelle, Rustin Guidry, 19.6 pounds
Black Drum: Reese Toups, 27.0 pounds
Red Snapper: Koby Bruce, 24.0 pounds
Grouper: Ayla Guidry, 51.2 pounds
Blackfin Tuna: Joey Ditta, 29 pounds
Yellowfin Tuna: Joseph Ditta, 54.8 pounds
CHILDREN'S DIVISION
Catfish: Khloe Danos, 4.4 pounds
Croaker: Cameron Dubois, 0.7 pounds
Pinfish: Jack Gisclair, 0.2 pounds
Speckled Trout: Beau Bagala, 2.2 pounds
ALLONS POISSON: Amryn Dardar 27.6 pounds
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.