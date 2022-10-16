On Homecoming in Thibodaux, it was a former Nicholls player who stole the show, dominating his former team on the way to a big win.
Incarnate Word beat Nicholls 49-14 on Saturday afternoon, improving to 6-1 on the season, while dropping the Colonels to 1-6.
Former Colonels quarterback turned UIW standout Lindsey Scott was huge in the win, completing 27-of-36 passes for 327 yards and 5 touchdowns in the win over his former team.
Nicholls didn’t have any answers for the Cardinals’ offense throughout the game.
The Colonels got the ball first, and marched into the red zone, but missed a short field goal. With a little air deflated out of Nicholls’ balloon, Scott then took charge, leading Incarnate Word on 3-straight touchdown drives to soar to a 21-0 lead.
Scott hit CJ Hardy, Taylor Grimes and Marcus Cooper on the opening-half touchdowns.
Grimes was huge in the win, catching 10 passes for 125 yards with a couple of touchdowns in the game.
In the middle of the 2nd quarter, the Colonels fought back and played their best football of the game.
Nicholls forced a couple of stops before halftime, while also getting on the board to make it 21-7 on a touchdown pass from Kohen Granier to Lee Negrotto — a score which held until halftime.
Granier did not start Saturday’s game, but played briefly in the middle stages in relief of Leonard Kelly.
Granier was 3-of-9 for 46 yards and a score.
He came out to start the 3rd quarter, but played just briefly after suffering an apparent re-aggravation of an ankle injury.
But the Nicholls’ offense played 2nd fiddle the rest of the game to a powerful Cardinals’ offense that was in complete control.
Cooper made it 28-7 early in the third quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run. Scott then connected with Grimes on a 20-yard strike to make it 35-7 midway through the 3rd. The former Colonel did the last of his damage late in the third, making it 42-7 when he hooked up with Darion Chaffin on a touchdown pass to put the game well out of reach.
In addition to Scott’s dominant play, the Cardinals also were excellent on the ground in the win, rushing for 249 yards as a team. Cooper carried 20 times for 137 yards and a score.
In the final quarter, Nicholls added a 1-yard touchdown run from Kelly to make it 42-14.
Not to be outdone, Cardinals’ backup quarterback Steve Duncan led a long scoring drive capped with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaelin Campbell to send the game to its final margin.
Though both teams are in the Southland Conference, Saturday’s game did not count in the Southland Conference standings.
Nicholls will return to conference action on Saturday — again at home — against McNeese.
