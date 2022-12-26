Brad Weimer Photography4.JPG
Brad Weimer

Our local 3A district was amongst the best in the state this fall with several teams earning playoff victories.

That district released its All-District list this week, which shows several talented players earning high marks for their stellar play.

The district was competitive with E.D. White, St. James, Berwick and Patterson all making playoff pushes with talented players across their rosters.

See the All-District selections below:

Later this week, we will release our other All-District teams: 

---

FIRST TEAM:

Offensive linemen:

-Cody Boison, Berwick

-Jace Philp, St. James

-Jamaul Hooker, St. James

-Matthew Broussard, E.D. White

-Jacob Guin, E.D. White

Receiver/Tight End:

-Khai Prean, St. James

-Kobe Brown, St. James

-Zack Gonzales, Berwick

-Howard Kinchen, Patterson

Runningbacks:

-Kaden Williams, St. James

-Jayden Milton, Berwick

-Robert Kent, Donaldsonville

Quarterback:

-Brayden Williams, St. James

Kicker:

-Ty Powell, E.D. White

Utility Offensive Player:

-Jeffrey Diedrich, E.D. White

Defensive line:

-Aiden Clements, E.D. White

-DeShawn Jenkins, St. James

-Demond Davis, Patterson

-Darrell Washington, Berwick

Linebackers:

-Braxton Comeaux, E.D. White

-Robert Kent, Donaldsonville

-DeAndre Videau, St. James

-Braye Therence, St. James

Defensive backs:

-Jaden Aubert, St. James

-Matthew Melancon, E.D. White

-Raiyen Oatis, Donaldsonville

-Nisiah Bennet, Berwick

Punter:

-Ty Powell, E.D. White

Return Specialist

-Matthew Melancon, E.D. White

Defensive Flex:

-Nathan Johnson, E.D. White

Defensive MVP: Braxton Comeaux, E.D. White

Offensive MVP: Kaden Williams, St. James

Coach of the Year: Kyle Lasseigne, E.D. White

---

SECOND TEAM

Offensive linemen:

-Destin Smith, Patterson

-Darrell Washington, Berwick

-Deuce Williams, St. James

-Luke Gravois, St. James

-Ethan Reynolds, E.D. White

Receiver/Tight End:

-Paxton Lafont, E.D. White

-Phillip Hillman, E.D. White

-Kayden Chiasson, E.D. White

-Kylin Brooks, Patterson

Runningbacks:

-Dylan Worthington, E.D. White

-Andre Engleton, Berwick

-Josiah Jennings, Patterson

Quarterback:

-Caylon Davis, Patterson

Kicker:

-Jasper Russell, Patterson

Utility Offense:

Cru Bella, Berwick

Defensive Linemen:

-Akai Keys, Patterson

-Bryce Batiste, St. James

-Grayson Hildenbrand, E.D. White

-Nick Chopin, St. James

Linebackers:

-Taylor Thibodaux, E.D. White

-Jayden Harvey, Patterson

-Namon Bennet, Berwick

-Gage Toups, Berwick

-Josiah Jennings, Patterson

Defensive Backs:

-Khylin Brooks, Patterson

-Garry White, St. James

-Cyler Christmas, St. James

-Zack Gonzales, Berwick

Punter:

-Markale Fisher, Donaldsonville

Return Specialist:

-Khai Prean, St. James

Defensive Flex:

-Cyler Christmas, St. James

---

HONORABLE MENTION

Berwick: Brett Smith and Blaze Harrison

Donaldsonville: Trae Spurlock, Ray'Shawn Dunham, Tre'Shawn Dunham, Jhavari Williams and Terrill Nicholas

E.D. White: Matthew Escher, Luke Falgoust, Cooper Cook, Andrew Duet, Hudson Oncale, Luke Gauthreaux, Marco Escalante, Jake Sternfels, Jake Passman, Jacob Oncale, Zach Guin

St. James: Chaidyn Parker, Chase Jasmin, Tre Williams, Chandler Roberts, Niran Jackson

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments