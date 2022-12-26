Our local 3A district was amongst the best in the state this fall with several teams earning playoff victories.
That district released its All-District list this week, which shows several talented players earning high marks for their stellar play.
The district was competitive with E.D. White, St. James, Berwick and Patterson all making playoff pushes with talented players across their rosters.
See the All-District selections below:
Later this week, we will release our other All-District teams:
---
FIRST TEAM:
Offensive linemen:
-Cody Boison, Berwick
-Jace Philp, St. James
-Jamaul Hooker, St. James
-Matthew Broussard, E.D. White
-Jacob Guin, E.D. White
Receiver/Tight End:
-Khai Prean, St. James
-Kobe Brown, St. James
-Zack Gonzales, Berwick
-Howard Kinchen, Patterson
Runningbacks:
-Kaden Williams, St. James
-Jayden Milton, Berwick
-Robert Kent, Donaldsonville
Quarterback:
-Brayden Williams, St. James
Kicker:
-Ty Powell, E.D. White
Utility Offensive Player:
-Jeffrey Diedrich, E.D. White
Defensive line:
-Aiden Clements, E.D. White
-DeShawn Jenkins, St. James
-Demond Davis, Patterson
-Darrell Washington, Berwick
Linebackers:
-Braxton Comeaux, E.D. White
-Robert Kent, Donaldsonville
-DeAndre Videau, St. James
-Braye Therence, St. James
Defensive backs:
-Jaden Aubert, St. James
-Matthew Melancon, E.D. White
-Raiyen Oatis, Donaldsonville
-Nisiah Bennet, Berwick
Punter:
-Ty Powell, E.D. White
Return Specialist
-Matthew Melancon, E.D. White
Defensive Flex:
-Nathan Johnson, E.D. White
Defensive MVP: Braxton Comeaux, E.D. White
Offensive MVP: Kaden Williams, St. James
Coach of the Year: Kyle Lasseigne, E.D. White
---
SECOND TEAM
Offensive linemen:
-Destin Smith, Patterson
-Darrell Washington, Berwick
-Deuce Williams, St. James
-Luke Gravois, St. James
-Ethan Reynolds, E.D. White
Receiver/Tight End:
-Paxton Lafont, E.D. White
-Phillip Hillman, E.D. White
-Kayden Chiasson, E.D. White
-Kylin Brooks, Patterson
Runningbacks:
-Dylan Worthington, E.D. White
-Andre Engleton, Berwick
-Josiah Jennings, Patterson
Quarterback:
-Caylon Davis, Patterson
Kicker:
-Jasper Russell, Patterson
Utility Offense:
Cru Bella, Berwick
Defensive Linemen:
-Akai Keys, Patterson
-Bryce Batiste, St. James
-Grayson Hildenbrand, E.D. White
-Nick Chopin, St. James
Linebackers:
-Taylor Thibodaux, E.D. White
-Jayden Harvey, Patterson
-Namon Bennet, Berwick
-Gage Toups, Berwick
-Josiah Jennings, Patterson
Defensive Backs:
-Khylin Brooks, Patterson
-Garry White, St. James
-Cyler Christmas, St. James
-Zack Gonzales, Berwick
Punter:
-Markale Fisher, Donaldsonville
Return Specialist:
-Khai Prean, St. James
Defensive Flex:
-Cyler Christmas, St. James
---
HONORABLE MENTION
Berwick: Brett Smith and Blaze Harrison
Donaldsonville: Trae Spurlock, Ray'Shawn Dunham, Tre'Shawn Dunham, Jhavari Williams and Terrill Nicholas
E.D. White: Matthew Escher, Luke Falgoust, Cooper Cook, Andrew Duet, Hudson Oncale, Luke Gauthreaux, Marco Escalante, Jake Sternfels, Jake Passman, Jacob Oncale, Zach Guin
St. James: Chaidyn Parker, Chase Jasmin, Tre Williams, Chandler Roberts, Niran Jackson
