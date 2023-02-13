Several local girls' basketball teams are off to the playoffs!
The LHSAA released their playoff brackets this afternoon and several local teams are in the field with many of them earning opening-round home games.
In Division I (non-select), Thibodaux is in, earning the No. 12 overall season after a 19-win regular season.
The Lady Tigers will host No. 21 Southside in the opening round on Thursday.
Also in the field in Division I are the Lady Tigers' district rivals Hahnville, Destrehan, East St. John and Central Lafourche.
East St. John earned the No. 11 seed and will host No. 22 Salmen. Destrehan, too, is at home and will be the No. 13 seed hosting Airline.
Hahnville and Central Lafourche are both traveling in the opening round. Hahnville is No. 18 and will take on No. 15 Neville, which Central Lafourche was the last team in the field, entering at No, 28. They will take on No. 5 Ponchatoula.
In Division II (non-select), a pair of local teams are in the playoffs and they will face off with one another in the opening round.
Ellender is in, earning the No. 15 seed. They will face No. 18 Assumption in the opening round. The teams faced one another in recent days with Ellender getting a hard-fought win. They will face again in the opening round this week.
In Division II (Select), two local teams are in the playoffs – one who earned a bye and another who will be at home in the opening round.
Vandebilt Catholic earned an opening-round bye after securing the No. 2 overall seed in the bracket. The Lady Terriers will face the winner between No. 15 Booker T. Washington and No. 18 Cabrini next week.
On the top-end of the bracket, E.D. White is also in, earning the No. 16 seed. They will host No. 17 Frederick Douglass in the opening round on Thursday at 6 p.m.
In Division III (Select), Houma Christian School is in the postseason and carries the No. 3 seed, which will give them an opening-round bye.
The Warriors will now face the winner between No. 14 Pope John Paul II and No. 19 Calvary Baptist in the second round of the field.
And in Division IV (Select), CCA is playoff bound and they, too, are at home in the opening round. The Lions will host No. 17 St. John in the opening round.
Central Catholic of Morgan City is in, too. They earned the No. 5 seed in that bracket and an opening-round bye. They will face the winner between No. 12 Louise McGehee and No. 21 Catholic-PC.
