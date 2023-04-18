Several local teams earned bids today into the LHSAA Baseball Playoffs.
Several teams across our area were rewarded with bids into the state's 10 playoff brackets with some locals carrying premium seeding into the playoffs.
In Division I non-select, two local teams will be in, and they will be matched up in the opening round.
Thibodaux earned the No. 15 seed and will face No. 18 South Terrebonne. The winner of that series will be paired with No. 2 Barbe.
The Tigers and Gators played in the early weeks of the season with South Terrebonne roaring to a run-rule win. But Thibodaux has been dominant in recent weeks and carries 24 wins into the playoffs.
In Division II non-select, two local teams will enter with great chances to make it to Sulphur.
Lutcher is the No. 1 overall seed after another strong season. The Bulldogs will face receive an opening-round bye, then will face the winner between No. 16 Franklin Parish and No. 17 Minden in Round 2.
Assumption, too, is in and also has a strong seed. The Mustangs are the No. 3 seed and received a bye. They will face the winner between No,. 14 Rayne and No. 19 Franklinton.
Morgan City also got in in Division II, earning the No. 23 seed. The Tigers will face No. 10 Grant in the opening round.
In Division II Select, two local teams will be in the field with great chances to make it too Sulphur.
E.D. White is the No. 2 seed and has an opening-round bye. They await the winner between No. 15 Bolton and No. 18 Peabody. Vandebilt, too, is in and has earned a bye.
The Terriers are the No. 5 seed and will No. 12 The Willow School next week.
In Division III select, Houma Christian is in and will be at home in the opening round. The Warriors are the No, 16 seed and will host No. 17 Haynes Academy in the opening round this weekend.
And in Division IV Select, CCA is in and has earned a bye. The Lions are the No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 Ascension Christian.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.