Brad Weimer Photography12.JPG
Brad Weimer

Several local teams earned bids today into the LHSAA Baseball Playoffs.

Several teams across our area were rewarded with bids into the state's 10 playoff brackets with some locals carrying premium seeding into the playoffs.

In Division I non-select, two local teams will be in, and they will be matched up in the opening round.

Thibodaux earned the No. 15 seed and will face No. 18 South Terrebonne. The winner of that series will be paired with No. 2 Barbe.

The Tigers and Gators played in the early weeks of the season with South Terrebonne roaring to a run-rule win. But Thibodaux has been dominant in recent weeks and carries 24 wins into the playoffs.

In Division II non-select, two local teams will enter with great chances to make it to Sulphur.

Lutcher is the No. 1 overall seed after another strong season. The Bulldogs will face receive an opening-round bye, then will face the winner between No. 16 Franklin Parish and No. 17 Minden in Round 2.

Assumption, too, is in and also has a strong seed. The Mustangs are the No. 3 seed and received a bye. They will face the winner between No,. 14 Rayne and No. 19 Franklinton.

Morgan City also got in in Division II, earning the No. 23 seed. The Tigers will face No. 10 Grant in the opening round.

In Division II Select, two local teams will be in the field with great chances to make it too Sulphur.

E.D. White is the No. 2 seed and has an opening-round bye. They await the winner between No. 15 Bolton and No. 18 Peabody. Vandebilt, too, is in and has earned a bye.

The Terriers are the No. 5 seed and will No. 12 The Willow School next week.

In Division III select, Houma Christian is in and will be at home in the opening round. The Warriors are the No, 16 seed and will host No. 17 Haynes Academy in the opening round this weekend.

And in Division IV Select, CCA is in and has earned a bye. The Lions are the No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 Ascension Christian.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments