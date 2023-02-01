The Nicholls football team is keeping a lot of the best players in our area home in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
The Colonels announced their 2023 recruiting class today – a group which features several local players.
The Colonels signed 3 E.D. White products, a Berwick product, a North Louisiana receiver with local ties and countless others from New Orleans – continuing their strategy of keeping their focus within a 2-hour radius of Thibodaux when doing their recruiting.
"It was great. We got some E.D. White signees," Rebowe said. "... And then you look within the area. We go to Berwick ... We went to Baton Rouge and got some guys and out of New Orleans. ... We like the mix of this class and we like to think that within this 2-hour radius, they're all local."
The Colonels also worked hard to fix some needs in the 2023 class.
Offensively, Nicholls worked to beef their offensive line, adding 7 offensive lineman in the class.
One of those lineman is E.D. White standout Ethan Reynolds, who lands with the Colonels after a successful career with the Cardinals.
On the offensive side, Nicholls also worked to get more explosive offensively.
Nicholls signed quarterback Pat McQuaide, who transfers to Thibodaux after playing at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College last season where he completed for 2,730 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.
The Colonels also signed 3 receivers and a halfback, adding wide-outs Gil Chapman, Jackson Dufrene and Karaaz Johnson.
Chapman and Johnson are New Orleans boys. Chapman lands from Helen Cox and Johnson from St. Aug.
Dufrene played for C.E. Byrd in North Louisiana, but is a local boy, the son of local businessman Dustin Dufrene. Jackson Dufrene was a 3-year starter for the Yellow Jackets, accumulating 700 receiving yards for 8 touchdowns as a senior in a triple-option offense.
At halfback, Nicholls also stayed local, inking Berwick standout Jayden Milton. Milton was a beast in 2022, rushing for 1,473 yards with 27 touchdowns in his senior season.
Defensively, Nicholls signed 8 players, including E.D. White prospects Aidan Clements and defensive back Matt Melancon.
Clements had 6.5 sacks in 2022, and Melancon was one of the most versatile players in the state, playing receiver, safety, halfback and kick/punt returner for the Cardinals.
Rebowe said Nicholls' No. 1 focus in recruiting remains high school recruiting, adding that Nicholls is not as heavily invested in the transfer portal as other schools are.
But he added that the Colonels will take advantage of opportunities in the portal when they present themselves. A handful of the Colonels' signees are transfer players.
"It's really, really a very good day for Nicholls," Rebowe said. "I think we addressed a need on the offensive side of the ball. We went heavy offensive lineman, but we still hit every position. Then defensive lineman, we were big last year signing defensive linemen, so this year, there wasn't as many. But we added a couple linebackers and some DB's to the mix, so it's a good class. ... I like the direction that we're going."
See the Colonels' full class below:
-Jordan Aaron, OL, 6'2, 290, Pearl River CC
-Hunter Addison, DB, 5'10, 185, Desoto High School
-Justin Brooks, TE, 6'3, 255, John Curtis
-Gil Chapman, WR, 6'0, 200, Helen Cox
-Aidan Clements, DL, 6'2, 265, E.D. White
-Jackson Dufrene, WR, 6'4, 190, C.E. Byrd
-Kershawn Fisher, LB, 6'2, 230, La Tech
-Justin Howard, OL, 6'2, 285, De La Salle
-Jacob Johnson, OL, 6'1, 310, Catholic High
-Josh Johnson, DL, 6'1, 300, Catholic High
-Karaaz Johnson, WR, 5'9, 170, St. Augustine
-Joe Mason, DL, 6'3, 235, La. Tech
-Devonte Mathews, DB, 5'10, 195, West Georgia
-Pat McQuaide, QB, 6'0, 190, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
-Matt Melancon, DB, 5'11, 195, E.D. White
-Jayden Milton, RB, 5'10, 205, Berwick
-Colby Oregon, OL, 6'5, 280, Highland CC
-Aaron Ponson, OL, 6'3, 275, Helen Cox
-Hamza Rahman, OL, 6'5, 265, Scotlandville
-Ethan Reynolds, 5'11, 275, E.D. White
-Kendarius Smith, DB, 5'10, 185, EMCC
---
OTHER CARDINALS SIGN NLI'S ON SIGNING DAY
E.D. White sent a haul to Nicholls.
But they also sent a few others to other programs, as well.
The Cardinals sent 6 total players to the next level, all of the guys signing their National Letters of Intent on campus Wednesday.
In addition to Clements, Melancon and Reynolds, E.D. White standouts Matthew Broussard, Jacob Guin and Nathan Johnson also signed to continue their careers.
Broussard signed with UL-Lafayette, the school he committed to earlier this season. Broussard is a powerful, physical offensive lineman who has an athletic frame to go with his elite size.
Nathan Johnson signed with Millsaps College after having a solid career as a rush-end and tight end for E.D. White's dominant defense.
Guin signed with Rhodes College after a solid career as a lineman for the Cardinals.
Cardinals coach Kyle Lasseigne said Wednesday was a "great day" for E.D. White football, adding that the signing players will be missed.
