A total of 10 local teams are heading to the LHSAA State Volleyball Playoffs, including several teams who have earned the honor of hosting opening-round matches.
The playoffs will begin this week and local teams are scattered across 4 brackets in the state's Division system, which features brackets for Divisions I-V. Division I is for the highest enrollment schools and Division V is for the lowest enrollment schools.
In Division I, Terrebonne and H.L. Bourgeois are playoff bound after having solid regular seasons.
The Lady Tigers earned the No. 15 seed in Division I and will host No. 18 Ruston in an opening-round match later this week. For H.L. Bourgeois, their playoff journey will begin on the road.
The Lady Braves earned the No. 25 seed. They will face No. 8 Natchitoches Central in the opening round.
In Division II, there are 4 local teams in the field, including a pair of locals who will face off in the opening round.
Assumption has the best position amongst locals in Division II. The Lady 'Stangs are the No. 4 seed and will host No. 29 Warren Easton in the opening round.
Also in Division II, we will have a district rematch between South Lafourche and Ellender.
South Lafourche earned the No. 14 seed and will host No. 19 Ellender.
The teams faced off 3 times this season. The Lady Tarpons won the first 2 meetings, but Ellender won the last – a 5-set thriller.
In Division II, South Terrebonne is also in the postseason as the No. 21 seed. They will travel and face No. 12 Breaux Bridge in the opening round.
In Division III, a pair of state contenders are postseason bound – both earning opening-round home matches.
E.D. White is the No. 3 seed, and the Lady Cardinals will host No. 30 Pearl River in the opening round.
Also in the D-III bracket is No. 15 Vandebilt Catholic. The Terriers will host No. 18 Iowa in the opening round.
There is not a local team in the Division IV Playoffs, but in Division V, we have 2 local teams in the field.
Houma Christian is the No. 16 seed and will host No. 17 Hanson Memorial in the opening round. The Christian Warriors beat Hanson in 4 sets on Oct. 20.
CCA will also be at home in the opening round, having earned the No. 15 seed. They will host No. 18 Catholic-PC.
