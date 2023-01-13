Arguably the best player in the state in 2022 is the Offensive District MVP in District 7-4A.
Lutcher quarterback D'Wanye Winfield won offensive MVP in the local district, which should come as no surprise because the Bulldogs' standout contributed to 70 total touchdowns this season while leading his team to the 4A State Championship.
Winfield was one of several to earn spots on the list.
See the full All-District team below:
Next up is our local 5A All-District team.
FIRST-TEAM ALL-DISTRICT OFFENSE
Offensive MVP: D'Wayne Winfield, Lutcher
Quarterback: D'Wayne Winfield, Lutcher
Running Backs: Jaylon Coleman, Vanderbilt; Xaviah Bryant, Ellender; Javon Ricks, South Terrebonne
Receivers: Royal Williams, Ellender; Marcus Mollere, Assumption; Tylin Johnson, Lutcher; Jacob Curole, South Lafourche
Tight End: Teddy Gawlik, Vandebilt Catholic
Offensive line: Reshad Sterling, Lutcher; Brooks Wunstell, South Terrebonne; Jairen Joseph, Assumption; Brady Hazleton, Vandebilt; Jack Chiasson, South Lafourche; Zarontay Smith, Ellender
Kicker: Trayce Millet, Lutcher
Athlete: Reece Turner, Assumption
FIRST-TEAM ALL-DISTRICT DEFENSE
Defensive MVP: Brock Louque, Lutcher and Tyjai Jones, Assumption
Defensive line: Dale Smith, Lutcher; Alfred Kennedy, Assumption; Miles Stelter, South Lafourche; Kevin Brunet, South Terrebonne; Joe Holly, Ellender
Linebacker: Jackson Martin, South Terrebonne; Tyjai Jones, Assumption; Mathieu Garon, Lutcher; Jacob Fairchild, Vandebilt
Defensive Backs: Daviante Scott, Ellender; Brock Louque, Lutcher; Jamari Taylor, Lutcher; Dayne Robichaux, South Terrebonne
Punter: Chris Lopez, Ellender
Return man: Javon Ricks, South Terrebonne
Defensive Flex: Georsyn Neville, South Terrebonne and Kai Brown, Lutcher
SECOND-TEAM ALL-DISTRICT
South Lafourche - Carson Orgeron, QB; Luke Sanamo, Receiver
Ellender - Kade Adkins, QB; Jaret Bolden, OL; Terrell James, OL; Michael Crawford, WR; Jaden Carter, WR; Jonathan Vallelungo, LB; Kellan Pellegrin, LB
Vandebilt - Robert Blanchard, QB; Diego Archilla, WR; Andrew Baughman, WR; Carson Doiron, OL; Ben Ragas, OL; Cooper Cancienne, DL; Paul Boudreaux, LB; Sam Kinnard, DB
Assumption - Deondre Davis, TE; Eric Butler, OL; Jace Williams, OL; Jerry Wiggins, RB; Brody Robichaux, LB; Izea Roberts, DE; Jalen Jupiter, DB; Bricen Templet, DB; Chase Jacobs, DL;
South Terrebonne - Landon Aucoin, DB; Logan Mallard, OL
Lutcher - Terryne Harris, OL; Damieum Marcell, WR; Trenton Chaney, RB; Tyrek Brown, RB; Brody Loque, DL; Crayon Long, DB; Clayton Jenkins, TE; Devin LeBlanc, OL; Colin Roques, LB
--
Lafourche players earning Honorable Mention All-District are below:
-Blace Behl and Kamden Bourg
