Arguably the best player in the state in 2022 is the Offensive District MVP in District 7-4A.

Lutcher quarterback D'Wanye Winfield won offensive MVP in the local district, which should come as no surprise because the Bulldogs' standout contributed to 70 total touchdowns this season while leading his team to the 4A State Championship.

Winfield was one of several to earn spots on the list.

See the full All-District team below:

Next up is our local 5A All-District team. 

FIRST-TEAM ALL-DISTRICT OFFENSE

Offensive MVP: D'Wayne Winfield, Lutcher

Quarterback: D'Wayne Winfield, Lutcher

Running Backs: Jaylon Coleman, Vanderbilt; Xaviah Bryant, Ellender; Javon Ricks, South Terrebonne

Receivers: Royal Williams, Ellender; Marcus Mollere, Assumption; Tylin Johnson, Lutcher; Jacob Curole, South Lafourche

Tight End: Teddy Gawlik, Vandebilt Catholic

Offensive line: Reshad Sterling, Lutcher; Brooks Wunstell, South Terrebonne; Jairen Joseph, Assumption; Brady Hazleton, Vandebilt; Jack Chiasson, South Lafourche; Zarontay Smith, Ellender

Kicker: Trayce Millet, Lutcher

Athlete: Reece Turner, Assumption

FIRST-TEAM ALL-DISTRICT DEFENSE

Defensive MVP: Brock Louque, Lutcher and Tyjai Jones, Assumption

Defensive line: Dale Smith, Lutcher; Alfred Kennedy, Assumption; Miles Stelter, South Lafourche; Kevin Brunet, South Terrebonne; Joe Holly, Ellender

Linebacker: Jackson Martin, South Terrebonne; Tyjai Jones, Assumption; Mathieu Garon, Lutcher; Jacob Fairchild, Vandebilt

Defensive Backs: Daviante Scott, Ellender; Brock Louque, Lutcher; Jamari Taylor, Lutcher; Dayne Robichaux, South Terrebonne

Punter: Chris Lopez, Ellender

Return man: Javon Ricks, South Terrebonne

Defensive Flex: Georsyn Neville, South Terrebonne and Kai Brown, Lutcher

SECOND-TEAM ALL-DISTRICT

South Lafourche - Carson Orgeron, QB; Luke Sanamo, Receiver

Ellender - Kade Adkins, QB; Jaret Bolden, OL; Terrell James, OL; Michael Crawford, WR; Jaden Carter, WR; Jonathan Vallelungo, LB; Kellan Pellegrin, LB

Vandebilt - Robert Blanchard, QB; Diego Archilla, WR; Andrew Baughman, WR; Carson Doiron, OL; Ben Ragas, OL; Cooper Cancienne, DL; Paul Boudreaux, LB; Sam Kinnard, DB

Assumption - Deondre Davis, TE; Eric Butler, OL; Jace Williams, OL; Jerry Wiggins, RB; Brody Robichaux, LB; Izea Roberts, DE; Jalen Jupiter, DB; Bricen Templet, DB; Chase Jacobs, DL;

South Terrebonne - Landon Aucoin, DB; Logan Mallard, OL

Lutcher - Terryne Harris, OL; Damieum Marcell, WR; Trenton Chaney, RB; Tyrek Brown, RB; Brody Loque, DL; Crayon Long, DB; Clayton Jenkins, TE; Devin LeBlanc, OL; Colin Roques, LB

Lafourche players earning Honorable Mention All-District are below: 

-Blace Behl and Kamden Bourg

