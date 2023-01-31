Several local teams have advanced past the regular season and into the LHSAA State Soccer Playoffs.
The LHSAA released postseason brackets today which show several local teams scattered across the 8 brackets (4 boys and 4 girls).
On the girls' side, there are several local teams contending to try and win the State Championship.
In Division I, H.L. Bourgeois and Central Lafourche are back-to-back in the bracket. The Lady Braves earned the No. 24 seed and will face No. 9 Mt. Carmel in the opening round, while the Lady Trojans are No. 25 and will face No. 8 Lafayette.
Thibodaux also punched a ticket into the 32-team field and earned the No. 30 seed. They will face No. 3 Captain Shreve in the playoffs.
In Division II, several teams are in the playoffs, but most will all be traveling in the opening round.
The lone exception to that is No. 7 Terrebonne which had a strong regular season and earned an opening-round home match. The Lady Tigers will host No. 26 Comeaux in the opening round.
Aside from Terrebonne, No. 20 South Terrebonne is the top remaining local team in that bracket. The Lady Gators will tace No. 13 West Ouachita in the opening round.
Also in the Division II Girls' Soccer Bracket are No. 25 Ellender and No. 30 South Lafourche.
The Lady Patriots will face No. 8 Parkway, while South Lafourche will face No. 3 Teurlings Catholic.
In Division III, we have 2 local teams bound for postseason and both have high hopes of chasing the state title.
No. 5 E.D. White is in and will be at home for the first round. The Lady Cardinals will host No. 28 Kaplan in the opening round.
Fellow state powerhouse Vandebilt is also a postseason team and earned the No. 7 seed. The Lady Terriers will host No. 26 Erath in the opening round.
In Division IV, we also have 2 local teams in the postseason and both will also be at home in the opening round.
CCA had an amazing season and earned the No. 5 overall seed. The Lady Lions will host No. 28 Highland Baptist in the opening round.
Houma Christian also made postseason and earned the No. 14 seed. The Warriors will take on No. 19 Opelousas Catholic.
On the boys' side, there are several local teams who reached postseason.
In Division I, Central Lafourche is in, earning the No. 12 seed in the bracket. The Trojans will host No. 21 Alexandria in the opening round.
Also in is No. 19 H.L. Bourgeois who will travel and face No. 14 Lafayette in the playoffs.
In Division II, several local teams have earned postseason bids.
Terrebonne earned a home match, earning the No. 16 seed. They will take on No. 17 Belle Chasse in the opening round.
Also in the playoffs are No. 18 South Lafourche, No. 20 South Terrebonne and No. 32 Ellender.
The Tarpons had arguably their best-ever season in school history. They will take on No. 15 North Vermilion in the opening round. South Terrebonne will travel and face No. 13 Sam Houston, while Ellender has the unenviable task of facing No. 1 Ben Franklin.
In Division III, both Vandebilt and E.D. White are in the playoffs – each carrying a seed that will keep them at home in the opening round of postseason.
The Cardinals are the No. 5 seed in the bracket and will face No. 28 Buckeye in the opening round. Vandebilt is No. 8 and will face No. 25 South Beauregard.
In Division IV, CCA and Houma Christian are both postseason bound with the Lions at home in the opening round and the Warriors on the road.
CCA is the No. 12 seed and will host No. 21 Glenmora. Houma Christian is the No. 26 seed and will travel and face No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas.
