South Lafourche Biddy Basketball needs coaches to get its 2022 season off and rolling.
The local youth basketball organization announced today that it is ready to host its drafts for the upcoming season, but cannot yet do so because they are 8 coaches short.
Coaching in the organization requires roughly a 3 hour commitment per week with one hour going to practice and roughly 90 minutes-2 hours dedicated to being there to coach your weekend's game.
The age groups missing coaches are:
8U boys (3 coaches needed)
10U boys (2 needed)
14U boys (3 needed)
The league cannot draft its teams without the adequate amount of coaches in each age group to make its selections.
The 2022 season for South Lafourche Biddy is a big one – the first year the local league merges with Larose Youth Basketball for a new, combined league. President Damien St. Pierre said that there are more than 500 kids signed up to play – the highest number the league has had in years, and games will be played at both the Cut Off Youth Center and also the Larose Civic Center.
