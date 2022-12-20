No gym? No problem.
The South Lafourche High School Cheer Team is going to Nationals, and they’re going with a Regional Championship Title now nestled into their already full trophy case.
The Tarpons won 1st place at the UCA Louisiana Regionals held at Southeastern Louisiana University, earning a bid to the National High School Cheerleading Championships from Feb. 10-12 in Orlando.
The Tarpons competed in the Medium Varsity Game Day Division.
Coach Abby Jalbert said she couldn’t be prouder of her team. The Tarpons are without a home gym after Hurricane Ida and have dealt with decades worth of adversity in the past few years. But the kids never faltered, withstanding the pressure and earning the title.
“I’m still trying to process the fact that we won,” Jalbert said. “So many emotions. I broke down crying when they called our name. First and foremost, I am so proud of my girls. They have had a difficult road and they fought so hard to make here today. I’m grateful for the support of our parents, our booster club, our administration and our community. And lastly, it just felt great to be on a mat again. The last time we walked into an in-person competition was 3 years ago.”
The road to the Tarpons’ latest title has been anything but smooth.
South Lafourche competed in Nationals in Orlando in February 2020, finishing as national finalists.
A month later, the entire world was closed and life as we knew it was changed due to the COVID pandemic, which changed in-person interactions, greatly altering the way competitive cheer competitions were held.
In 2021, COVID restrictions were slowly being eased up, but then came the next challenge: Ida.
As Hurricane Ida ravished the community, the high school campus took a stiff blow with severe damage, including the cheer gym, which was destroyed, as was most of the equipment inside of it.
To date, the Tarpons are still without a true, on-campus home.
“For the past 2 years, we have ben without a gym to practice,” Jalbert said, “We have been fortunate to have the support of a local business owner, Mr. Kurt Crosby, who has generously allowed us the use of his gym to practice. In addition, our parents have worked double-time to secure mats to practice on, signs, poms and more. The girls have had roadblock after roadblock thrown at them for almost 3 years. Now, I’m so elated that they finally had the chance to build upon the momentum we built 3 years ago.”
And that they did.
At Regionals, the Tarpons performed beautifully under pressure, delivering a sharp, crisp routine to secure the championship in their division.
Jalbert said her team has worked long, hard hours to perfect the routine, and to deliver it so well under pressure is something that the coach said is impressive.
At competitive cheer competitions, teams do not get mulligans or second chances. You’re on the mat with one shot to compete. It’s do or die, and all of the months of practice comes down to just a few minutes of a routine.
And this go-round, the Tarpons nailed it, pushing into Nationals.
Jalbert said with some time to continue to work, she said she is going to challenge her team to continue to get better.
At Nationals, South Lafourche will be competing with other programs from around the country.
“We will be working on sharpening our motions and sign work, adding difficulty to our stunts and improving the endurance of our athletes,” Jalbert said when asked what the team will be working on before Nationals.
CENTRAL ALSO PUNCHES TICKET TO NATIONALS
The Central Lafourche High School Varsity Cheer Team will also be joining the Tarpons in Orlando.
The Trojans placed 4th in the Medium Game Day Varsity Division at Regionals, good enough to punch a ticket to Nationals.
The Trojans, like the Tarpons, will be competing at the event from Feb. 10-12 in Orlando.
