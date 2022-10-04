The South Lafourche baseball team released its 2023 baseball schedule today – a challenging slate that will pit the team against the best in both local, but also statewide challengers.
Tarpons coach Chandler Guidroz released the 2023 slate today, which begins in late-February and will roll through the spring.
The Tarpons open the year at the Cecilia Tournament then will play their opening nigh home game on March 7 with CCA.
District play will begin March 21 with a road date with South Terrebonne, the defending state champions in Class 4A.
See the complete schedule below:
SOUTH LAFOURCHE 2023 BASEBALL SCHEDULE
February 6 - Scrimmage (versus HLB) - Home
February 11 - Scrimmage (vs. Morgan City/Patterson) - Away
February 18 - Jamboree (vs Central Catholic) - Away
February 24-25 - Cecilia Tournament
February 28 - at Terrebonne
March 3 - at Northlake Christian
March 4 - at Northlake Christian
March 4 - at Northlake Christian
March 7 - vs. CCA
March 10-11 - Eunice Tournament
March 13 - at Central Lafourche
March 16-18 - Thibodaux Tournament
March 21 - at South Terrebonne*
March 23 - vs. Lutcher*
March 25 - vs. Booker T. Washington
March 28 - at Assumption*
March 29 - vs. H.L. Bourgeois
March 30 - vs. Morgan City*
April 1 - at Hahnville
April 3 - vs. Riverdale
April 4 - vs. Houma Christian
April 5 - at Ascension Catholic
April 8 - at Warren Easton
April 10 - at CCA
April 11 - vs. Ellender*
April 13 - at Vandebilt*
April 15 - vs. Destrehan
*denotes district game
