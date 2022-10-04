IMG_4285.JPG

The South Lafourche baseball team released its 2023 baseball schedule today – a challenging slate that will pit the team against the best in both local, but also statewide challengers.

Tarpons coach Chandler Guidroz released the 2023 slate today, which begins in late-February and will roll through the spring.

The Tarpons open the year at the Cecilia Tournament then will play their opening nigh home game on March 7 with CCA.

District play will begin March 21 with a road date with South Terrebonne, the defending state champions in Class 4A.

See the complete schedule below:

--

SOUTH LAFOURCHE 2023 BASEBALL SCHEDULE

February 6 - Scrimmage (versus HLB) - Home

February 11 - Scrimmage (vs. Morgan City/Patterson) - Away

February 18 - Jamboree (vs Central Catholic) - Away

February 24-25 - Cecilia Tournament

February 28 - at Terrebonne

March 3 - at Northlake Christian

March 4 - at Northlake Christian

March 4 - at Northlake Christian

March 7 - vs. CCA

March 10-11 - Eunice Tournament

March 13 - at Central Lafourche

March 16-18 - Thibodaux Tournament

March 21 - at South Terrebonne*

March 23 - vs. Lutcher*

March 25 - vs. Booker T. Washington

March 28 - at Assumption*

March 29 - vs. H.L. Bourgeois

March 30 - vs. Morgan City*

April 1 - at Hahnville

April 3 - vs. Riverdale

April 4 - vs. Houma Christian

April 5 - at Ascension Catholic

April 8 - at Warren Easton

April 10 - at CCA

April 11 - vs. Ellender*

April 13 - at Vandebilt*

April 15 - vs. Destrehan

*denotes district game

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments