The South Lafourche Youth Baseball Program is patterning with Golden Motors to help bring the Chevy Youth Baseball and Softball Program to our area.
The program will provide our local youth baseball league with a sponsorship check, new equipment and also a fundraising opportunity.
In 2023, the Chevy Youth Baseball and Softball Test Drive Fundraising Opportunity is a program where Golden Motors will provide $20 on behalf of every customer that visits the dealership and takes a test drive in any of the new Chevrolet vehicles in stock, up to a maximum of $500.
South Lafourche Youth Baseball says it needs community help to reach this goal.
Whether or not you're in the market for a new vehicle, locals are encouraged to stop by Golden Motors, mention the program and take a test drive.
