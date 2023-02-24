St. Amant was 0-of-3 on dunk attempts on Friday night in the opening round of the Division I Non-Select State Playoffs.
But boy, did they make just about everything else.
The Gators roared past the Tarpons 86-43 on Friday night, punching a ticket into the second round of the playoffs in a dominant win.
The Gators made 16 3-pointers in the win and dominated the second half, ballooning a 10-point halftime lead into an onslaught.
St. Amant coach Travis Uzee said he was proud of the way his team competed after the slow start on the way to the dominant win. He said the sharp shooting from 3 is by design and is the way his team plays.
“We want to shoot a lot of 3’s. That’s what we practice in practice a bunch,” Uzee said. “We knew the game was going to be a tough one early and it was exactly what we figured. South Lafourche got a lot of fight and they’re tough … But credit to our guys in the third quarter. We picked the pace up and changed the game and got us a lot of open looks.”
The first 12 or so minutes of Friday’s game would not have led one to believe that the game would end up a blowout.
The Tarpons came out strong and actually led in the early stages.
St. Amant led 15-11 after 1 quarter, and midway through the 2nd quarter, the Tarpons trailed just 16-15, thanks to some defensive stops and timely offense.
Senior Hayden Callais got into double digits early in the game and sophomore Nic Coleman also helped to power the Tarpons’ offense early. Those players, as well as others in the lineup were asked to step up with Brandon Daniels out of the lineup and no longer with the team after leaving the gym after a loss against Vandebilt.
But when St. Amant sped up the game and pushed in transition, the levees broke for South Lafourche.
Up 24-20 with 2:30 to go in the 2nd quarter, St. Amant closed the opening half on a 10-4 run to go up 34-24 at half.
In the 2nd quarter, the Gators never looked back, pushing the pace and sinking 3-pointer after 3-pointer to balloon out a lead the Tarpons could never recover from.
Scooter Crockett was the biggest culprit for the Gators in the win, scoring a game-high 34 points in the win, including several long triples.
But Garrett Ezell and others also got in on the act throughout the game to power the dominant offensive surge.
Uzee said he told his team at halftime to settle down, adding that he thinks the team started a little bit slow because of nerves.
When they got rolling, they never looked back, pushing the game beyond running time in the fourth quarter on the way to the easy win.
The loss ends South Lafourche’s season with a 13-12 record. The Tarpons had 2 seniors dress on Friday night — Jacob Curole and Hayden Callais.
Tarpons coach Brody Williams had a moment with both after the game went final, expressing his appreciation to both for their time over the season and throughout their careers.
