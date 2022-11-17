Basketball

The St. Mary Parish School District has suspended the Morgan City girls' basketball team for 45 days after a fight during their last game – a decision which will have ripple down impacts on local teams.

The Lady Tigers played Jeanerette on Nov. 15 and won 38-25.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said that they were called to the gym around 7 p.m. after being called to a fight between the teams.

An investigation is continuing into what caused the fight to break out. No one was arrested or seriously hurt in the melee.

As a result of the fight, the St. Mary Parish School District has suspended both teams from competition for 45 days, which will have ripple down impacts for local teams.

The LHSAA is allowing the schools to cancel the games on their schedule as opposed to forfeiting, which will impact power point opportunities for teams who were going to play both Morgan City and Jeanerette.

Morgan City will next play on Jan. 10, canceling 12 games between now and then.

Jeanerette will next play on Jan. 3 and will cancel 7 games.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host o

Recommended for you

Load comments