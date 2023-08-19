In a preseason scrimmage, CCA outperformed South Lafourche initially, scoring three touchdowns in the controlled portion, but the Tarpons rallied to win 13-0 during the live quarter. Defensive tackle Kade Nelson stood out for South Lafourche, causing disruptions for CCA's offense. The Tarpons' offense struggled without quarterback Carson Orgeron running, but showed promise later. CCA displayed a new attitude, despite needing time to develop. Both teams had areas to improve, with penalties and pass protection concerns. South Lafourche's secondary performed well, despite missing some key players.
Enjoy our photo gallery by Claire Arabie!
