Whether South Lafourche makes the playoffs or not remains to be seen, and there is still a long hill to climb.
But the Tarpons are sure playing their best ball in the home stretch of the year to give themselves a fighting chance.
South Lafourche stayed hot on Wednesday, scoring a 12-6 win over Ascension Catholic – arguably the Tarpons' top win of the year.
South Lafourche is now 14-10 on the season and has won 3-straight games and 5 of 6. Ascension Catholic is a state power in Division IV and dropped to 18-6 in defeat.
It was a total team effort for South Lafourche in the win.
The Tarpons got 13 hits offensively and continued their hot work at the plate.
South Lafourche scored a run in the 1st to go up 1-0, but then fell behind 2-1 after Ascension Catholic plated 2 in an opening-inning rally.
Jacob Curole laced an RBI base hit in the Tarpons' opening inning rally, plating Luke Sanamo who led off the game with a walk.
Ascension Catholic's runs in the opening frame came on a 2-run bomb by Jackson Landry.
After the early-inning struggles, the Tarpons controlled the rest of the game.
The Tarpons scored 5 in the 2nd, then 2 in the 4th to go up 8-2 to grab total control.
South Lafourche executed in the 2nd inning rally. Hayden Callais led off the inning with a walk, then Mason Bousegard singled on an infield single bunt. After a clean sacrifice from Kamden Bourg and a wild pitch scored a run, Josh Mack made it 3-2 with an RBI single.
After a strikeout, then a couple of Ascension Catholic errors, the Tarpons added 3 more to their lead on a 2-RBI base hit from Jack Ledet to go up 5-2, then an RBI single from Eduardo Galicia.
That offense was enough for Tarpons starter Brock Johnson who earned the win for South Lafourche.
Johnson worked 4.2 innings, allowing just 3 hits and 2 runs (1 earned). He walked 3, and struck out 2.
Johnson allowed the Tarpons to save arms in their 3rd game in 3 days – the third straight game that a Tarpons starter works into the 5th inning or beyond as part of the team's 3-0 week.
South Lafourche ballooned the lead out of reach in the 4th, plating 2 more to go up 8-2. Ledet had another RBI hit in that rally and then scored on an error.
Ledet was 3-of-5 in the win with 4 RBI.
Curole was 2-of-4 with 2 RBI, and Galicia was also 2-of-4 with an RBI. Eight total Tarpons players had hits in the game.
Ascension Catholic got a single run in the 6th to make it 8-3, but then the Tarpons roared, plating 4 more in the 7th to go up 12-3. Luke Sanamo had a 2-RBI single in the rally, while Curole had an RBI sacrifice fly and Ledet hammered another RBI hit.
In the 7th, Ascension Catholic plated 3, but the Tarpons slammed the door with coach Chandler Guidroz going to Kooper Worley to get the final 2 outs. Worley and Austin Curole pitched in relief of Johnson and tag-teamed to get the final 7 outs of the game.
With the win, South Lafourche will now carry their momentum into a Thursday matchup with Ellender in a non-district game between district foes.
