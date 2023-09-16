There was electricity in the air at Central Lafourche High School on Friday. It was homecoming. It was the Trojans’ home opener. And before the game was a special field dedication ceremony for legendary coach Bob Gros.
But as the teams warmed up before the game, South Lafourche coach BJ Young noticed something about his team — something he said he didn’t necessarily expect to see, given the environment.
“They were quiet,” Young said. “You could see the focus level was there.”
Was it ever.
On an emotional rivalry game, South Lafourche wasn’t phased, dominating from start to finish, rolling to a 48-14 win.
The Tarpons got the ball first, drove 90+ yards down the field and scored a touchdown in just 3 plays, never looking back on the way to a dominant, blowout win to improve to 2-1 on the season. The Trojans are now 0-3.
“We played really well,” Young said. “I thought the focus was there. The kids were ready to go. I thought our defense was lights out again. Offensively, we got it first and punched one there early to take the lead and the momentum and it all just went our way from there. We’re really happy for the kids. Facing a rival, we know it means more to them.”
South Lafourche quarterback Carson Orgeron set the tone in the win.
Orgeron scored 3 touchdowns in the first quarter and had more than 100 yards rushing in the opening quarter, breaking tackles and getting into the open field with ease.
The Tarpons led 21-0 early with the big plays. One of Orgeron’s touchdowns came on a trick play where the Tarpons lined up 10 players on the sidelines and the center snapped the ball to Orgeron on the sidelines who went 49 yards for the score.
But the story of the game was the South Lafourche defense.
Central Lafourche was playing with their 3rd quarterback and the Tarpons’ defense showed no mercy, dominating the line of scrimmage to stuff the run, but also covering down the field on attempts to pass.
“They were lights out,” Young said. “They give us a chance in every game we play.”
In the second half, the Tarpons put the game away with Orgeron hitting with both the run and pass and the Tarpons’ defense continuing to force turnovers.
Maddox Camardelle had 2 interceptions and the Tarpons forced multiple fumbles in the win.
Later with the backups in, South Lafourche punched in a pair of late scores, as did the Trojans who added some late scores late.
With the win, South Lafourche is now 2-1, heading into district play with some momentum.
The Tarpons face South Terrebonne next week. Young said he wants his team to continue to progress and get better, adding that the game with the Gators will be a challenge. South Terrebonne is 0-3, but has played a difficult schedule.
“We try to not worry about the records and all of that stuff,” Young said. “We want to show up and play our game.”
E.D. WHITE CRUISES PAST ASSUMPTION
In a battle of unbeaten teams locally, E.D. White again flexed their muscles and showed that they are the big dogs of the bayou.
The Cardinals cruised past Assumption 41-13, improving to 3-0 on the season and defending their No. 3 ranking in the LSWA Class 3A polls.
The Cardinals were fierce on Friday, moving the Mustangs up front and winning at the line of scrimmage.
E.D. White has been a machine so far this season, winning all 3 of their games by 20 or more points.
On Friday, the Cardinals had success in all phases.
Offensively, the Cardinals worked the ground game in their traditional option offense, ripping long runs and staying ahead of the chains to generate an early lead, then never looking back.
From there, the Cardinals’ defense did the rest, limiting the Mustangs’ athletes and keeping them out of space, creating opportunities for the offense to grind down the clock and secure the victory.
With the win, E.D. White is still unbeaten, while Assumption is 2-1. The Cardinals will have a revenge game opportunity on Friday when they host Woodlawn (Baton Rouge). Woodlawn beat E.D. White last season in Baton Rouge. But their star quarterback on that team, Rickie Collins, is now at LSU. Woodlawn enters the game with a 1-2 record so far this season.
TIGERS SPUTTER IN LOSS TO ST. JAMES
For the third-straight week, the Thibodaux High School defense balled out and gave the team a chance to win.
But the Tigers’ offensive struggles continued, allowing St. James to drop the Tigers on their home field.
St. James beat Thibodaux 24-14 on Friday night in a heavyweight slugfest of two teams who had athletes all over the field.
The St. James defense kept Thibodaux’s offense out of rhythm throughout the game, and their offense did just enough to find a way to get the win — their 2nd of the season.
The Tigers are now 1-2 on the season.
Thibodaux’s schedule is brutal. The Tigers will face East St. John next week. East St. John is 3-0 this season, including a win over St. James in the season opener.
First-year coach Drey Trosclair said the key for his team is to continue to improve and get better, despite all of the challenges that they’ll face.
