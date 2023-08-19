It was a preseason scrimmage. There was some good, some bad and plenty of things for both sides to correct.
But both South Lafourche coach BJ Young and CCA coach Jesse Turner left Friday night’s scrimmage hopeful for the season that sits ahead.
The Tarpons and Lions worked for roughly 2 hours on Friday with several controlled peirods and then a live quarter.
CCA outscored the Tarpons 3 touchdowns to 1 in the controlled scrimmage. Both teams’ first offenses got a score in the controlled period, while CCA’s second unit outscored the Tarpons 2 to 0.
In the live quarter, the Tarpons found a groove and scored twice, outscoring the Lions 13-0 in that 15-minute period.
“We got some good work. It was like most scrimmages, you know, there was some good and some bad,” Young said. “I thought the kids competed and played hard and we watched the film as a staff and said the same thing. We’re ready to get the kids back on Monday and keep working.”
“It was a good day of work,” Turner added. “South Lafourche is big and physical and we won’t see too many teams this year who will have that kind of size. But our guys didn’t back down from it. We weren’t afraid of it. We have some things to work on, but I was really happy with how we did.”
In the controlled portion of the scrimmages, both first-team offenses struggled at times.
South Lafourche had a tough time running the football early, and quarterback Carson Orgeron was flushed out of the pocket and either sacked or forced to throw the football away due to pressure.
But the Lions didn’t fare much better with the Tarpons’ defensive front thwarting CCA’s run game and also applying tons of pressure to the quarterback, disrupting the timing.
Turner said he has to get his offense to execute better before the start of the season. He also said that the Lions were without some key pieces on both sides of the ball due to injury or sickness.
The Tarpons were also without some key pieces who were out sick with possible COVID.
“The thing we like about these kids is we know they’re going to want to put the work in and make it happen,” Turner said. “We have some corrections. We had some young kids out there. But the kids are going to come back to practice and they’re going to want to get better.”
In the live quarter, South Lafourche got their running game going with Landin Dardar breaking some long runs getting to the third level of the defense.
Dardar had a couple touchdowns on the afternoon.
“He runs hard and he finishes the run,” Young said. “He’s only a sophomore and we ask a lot of him. We ask him to run the football. We ask him to pass block. We ask him to catch passes. We know that’s a lot for a kid his age, but he does a good job of it and he just keeps getting better and better.”
The end of the scrimmage got a little chippy with both teams getting personal foul penalties either for roughing the passer or extracurricular penalties.
Turner said he wants to clean up some of those mistakes in practice this week. Young, too, said some of the mistakes are not acceptable, but he also said it’s a double-edged sword because it’s sometimes good to have a team that plays hard and pushes the envelope.
“It can be both good and bad,” Young said. “But I like the kids who are aggressive and who want to go and make it happen.”
Both teams will compete in their respective jamborees next weekend.
