The South Lafourche boys’ basketball got a win over a quality opponent on Tuesday night, punching a ticket to the finals at the Thibodaux Thanksgiving Classic.
The Tarpons beat Southside 56-46 on Tuesday night, improving to 2-0 on the season, which punching a ticket into the Championship Game on Wednesday where they will face Ellender.
Senior Brandon Daniels dominated throughout, scoring a game-high 26 points in the win, including a 8 points in the final quarter to help power his team to the win.
“I’m super proud of the kids,” Tarpons coach Brody Williams said after the win. “They executed well.”
The Tarpons overcame a sluggish start to push past a quality Class 5A foe.
South Lafourche trailed early, but rallied in the back-end of the 1st quarter to trail just 13-12.
Jacob Curole scored 6 of the Tarpons’ first quarter points to get going.
In the second quarter, the teams went back and forth with the Tarpons taking a 26-25 halftime lead. Daniels started to do his damage in that quarter, scoring 8 points in the quarter, including one of his 3 3-pointers in the win.
In the second half, South Lafourche built a lead. They led 38-35 after 3 quarters, then ballooned the lead out to double digits in the fourth. Southside cut that deficit, but an and-1 from Curole and key free throws clinched the win.
The Tarpons will now take on Ellender in the tournament finals tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m.
The Patriots punched a ticket there by beating Thibodaux 65-44 in the nightcap.
In the opening game of the day’s action, Central Lafourche improved to 3-1 with a 48-36 win over H.L. Bourgeois.
The Braves are now 0-4 on the season.
Tomorrow, Central Lafourche will face Istrouma at 3:30. Southside will face Thibodaux at 5.
