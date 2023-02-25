DSC_4413-e.jpg

Replacing virtually their entire lineup and pitching staff off a team that made the LHSAA State Quarterfinals last spring, many in the community have asked the question: How good will South Lafourche be in baseball in 2023?

Through one weekend at least, the answer is 'pretty damned good.'

The Tarpons rolled this weekend at the Cecilia Tournament earning 3 blowout wins, trumping the host Cecilia 15-2 on Friday before beating Church Point 14-1 and St. Martinville 10-0 on Saturday.

The Tarpons are now 3-0 on the season and outscored their opponents 39-3 in the dominant weekend.

The Tarpons did it in all 3 phases over the weekend.

On the mound, starters Mason Bousegard, Luke Sanamo and Brock Johnson were all lights out, working 16.1 combined innings, while allowing 12 hits and just 2 combined earned runs while striking out 18.

The Tarpons also got scoreless relief work from Kooper Worley, Max Vedros and Connor Chiasson on the weekend.

Offensively, the Tarpons raked with 10 players recording base hits on the weekend.

Sanamo swung a hot stick going 6-of-10 at the plate in the 3 games with 6 runs scored at the top of the order.

The Tarpons also got big offense from Kamden Bourg (7 RBI), Jack Ledet (6 RBI), Eduardo Galicia (4 RBI) and Jacob Curole (3 RBI). Curole returned to the lineup on Saturday after playing in the Tarpons' playoff basketball game on Friday night.

South Lafourche also got multiple RBIs over the weekend from Johnson, Lucas Guidroz, Sanamo and Bousegard.

But maybe the key for the weekend was the Tarpons' defense. After committing 8 errors in the jamboree last weekend, the Tarpons significantly cleaned up their fielding, posting just 4 errors as a team in the 3 games.

South Lafourche will now take on Terrebonne on Tuesday in a showdown of two teams off to a strong start to the year.

