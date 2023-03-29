On Monday, it was free bases that hurt South Lafourche.
On Wednesday, they were the Tarpons' biggest friend.
South Lafourche beat H.L. Bourgeois 8-1 on Friday, improving to 10-9 on the season in earning a non-district win.
The Tarpons controlled the game throughout, taking advantage of 9 H.L. Bourgeois walks and 4 wild pitches on the win. The loss dropped the Braves to 8-12-1.
South Lafourche took the lead right out the gate, plating 2 in the bottom of the 1st to go up.
After Luke Sanamo reached on an error and Jacob Pierce walked, Jack Ledet plated them all with a 2-RBI double to left to put the Tarpons up.
The rally came after the Braves started the game getting their first 2 men aboard without scoring. After the early-inning success, the Braves lined into a double play, then grounded out to end the rally.
The early runs were all the help Luke Sanamo and the Tarpons staff needed in the game.
Sanamo worked 5.1 shutout innings on the mound and was excellent, allowing just 2 hits, scattering 4 walks.
Sanamo threw 80 pitches.
With Sanamo dealing, the Tarpons continued to add on, plating 1 in the 3rd, then 1 in the 5th to go up 4-0.
Pierce led off the 3rd inning rally with a walk, then advanced to 2nd on a pickoff throw error, then to 3rd on a wild pitch. He scored on an RBI sacrifice fly from Jacob Curole.
In the 5th, the Braves made a couple more errors, allowing Luke Sanamo to score on a ball bunted by Pierce, but which was thrown away.
Mason Bousegard pitched some of the 6th for South Lafourche in relief of Sanamo and the Tarpons then teed off in the 6th, plating 4 to grab total control.
South Lafourche drew 3-straight walks to leadoff the inning, then plated 2 when Hayden Callais roped an RBI double to make it 6-0.
Sanamo then got an RBI groundout to make it 7-0, then the Tarpons added another on a wild pitch.
In the 7th, the Braves got a run on a Tarpon error, but nothing more, sending the game to its final margin.
The Tarpons face Morgan City tomorrow at 6.
