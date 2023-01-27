South Lafourche boys’ basketball coach Brody Williams challenged his team on Friday to take on a “faceless opponent.”
The Tarpons were facing 1-win South Terrebonne and Williams’ challenge was for his team to play with effort and fire, despite being heavily favored to win.
They responded and answered that challenge.
South Lafourche blasted the Gators 67-48, improving to 1-0 in district play, while improving to 10-9 on the season.
The game wasn’t that close.
The Tarpons led by as many as 34 and played their starters for just 2 quarters in the win.
“We want our guys to play with effort — no matter the opponent,” Williams said in an interview earlier this week. “We don’t want to let up. We want to be aggressive and play the way that we play — no matter the score and no matter the opponent.”
South Lafourche left no doubt from the jump.
With Brandon Daniels flying around the floor with several rim-rocking slam dunks and Nic Coleman helping to set up offense on the inside and out, the Tarpons soared to an early lead and never looked back, dominating from start-to-finish.
South Lafourche is usually a methodical team offensively, but on Friday, it was the Tarpons who worked to speed up their opponent, pressing on defense and playing in transition to roll to a 27-7 lead after the first quarter.
Daniels scored a game-high 25 points, playing only sparingly in the 2nd and 3rd quarters while the Tarpons’ reserves got work.
He dominated the game on both ends, rebounding the ball, pushing in transition and scoring.
“I felt like LeBron tonight,” he said.
Those players held the line and never let South Terrebonne get inside 20 points until the final minutes when South Terrebonne cut the deficit down to its final margin.
With the win, the Tarpons are now above .500 for the first time since the first week of the season.
The Tarpons will take on Lutcher on Tuesday in the team’s first game back home since Hurricane Ida.
Coleman, a sophomore, said he’s never played a home game in ‘The Tank,’ but added that he can’t wait to play before the community.
LADY TARPONS SCORE 1ST DISTRICT WIN
BJ Daniels was huge in the boys’ game.
But he actually wasn’t the leading scorer amongst basketball players at South Lafourche High School on Friday night.
That would be Ellie Lorraine.
South Lafourche beat South Terrebonne 55-30 in the girls’ game and Lorraine was huge in the win, scoring a game-high 26 points to power the Lady Tarpons to the win — the team’s first in district.
South Lafourche started slow on Friday, leading just 9-6 after a quarter with the team struggling to sustain offense and committing several early-game fouls.
But then South Lafourche settled in, pushing to a 28-13 halftime lead, then ballooning the advantage to 46-19 through 3 quarters.
Lorraine was dominant, scoring inside, from the mid-range and also from the outside. She made 3, 3-points in the win. Elise Hunter was the 2nd leading scoring, pitching in 8.
South Lafourche is now 9-19 on the season. The Gators are 1-18.
