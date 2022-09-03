In his pregame interview, South Lafourche coach BJ Young said South Lafourche had to force turnovers, run the football effectively and finish drives to beat St. Edmund.
Check. Check. And Check.
The Tarpons beat St. Edmund 57-40 on Friday, using all of the coach’s keys to power to the win.
South Lafourche moved the ball with ease, forced 4 turnovers and when they got close, they scored, improving to 1-0 on the year in the season opener between the teams.
“It’s great to be 1-0. After the first one, that’s as good a record as you can have,” Young said. “We’re proud of the kids. They competed. They played hard. We didn’t get much practice this week, but we battled through that and we responded with a good win.”
Friday night was a shootout with the defenses struggling for air throughout most of the game.
South Lafourche led 28-13 after the 1st quarter with the teams going back and forth trading quick scores.
Tarpons quarterback Carson Orgeron shined in his first start with the team, throwing for more than 250 yards and rushing for more than 80 more with several touchdowns throughout the game — both with his arm and legs.
Orgeron is a transfer from Central Lafourche who just joined the team at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. He said he’s building great chemistry with his new team and is loving the offense the Tarpons run.
“We’re just out there trying to make plays,” Orgeron said. “We have some weapons and I’m trying to get them the ball in the best position for them to push our offense forward.”
But South Lafourche had to fight to get Friday’s win.
The Tarpons led 35-20 at halftime, but St. Edmund battled back, dominating most of the third quarter, trimming the deficit to 35-34 going to the fourth quarter.
But then the Tarpons took control.
South Lafourche scored and converted a 2-point conversion to go up 43-34, then never looked back, adding a couple additional scores to seal the win.
The Tarpons’ defense struggled at times to contain the Blue Jays’ offense, but the defense also forced 4 turnovers in the win with Maddox Camardelle intercepting 3 passes (including one which he took back for a touchdown) and Kayden Jarvis falling on a fumble.
With the win, South Lafourche is now 1-0 on the year. The Blue Jays are 0-1.
The Tarpons will take on Thibodaux next week in a parish rivalry game for both teams.
LUTCHER RUNS PAST THIBODAUX IN THURSDAY NIGHT GAME
South Lafourche’s game with St. Edmund wasn’t the only shootout on the Lafourche Parish schedule this week.
Lutcher beat Thibodaux 62-35 on Thursday night in a game where the defenses didn’t have much of a chance throughout the night.
Bulldogs quarterback D’Wayne Winfield was monstrous in Thursday’s game, accounting for 7 touchdowns — some with his arm and some with his legs — to power the Bulldogs to a win.
Lutcher was ahead throughout on Friday, storming out to an early lead and never looking back, keeping the Tigers arm’s length throughout the game.
Thibodaux had moments of offensive success with quarterback Ean Rodrigue driving the team down the field for multiple scoring drives and also other drives that got into Bulldogs’ territory.
But every time the Tigers got close, Winfield and the Bulldogs answered with another score, slamming the door shut and closing the game in stride.
Thibodaux will face South Lafourche next week.
Lutcher will face St. Charles Catholic.
Lutcher is now in our local 4A district and is expected to be one of the favorites to bring home the district crown.
TROJANS FALL TO JOHN CURTIS
John Curtis is one of the best teams in the state of Louisiana and they showed why on Friday night, cruising past Central Lafourche in a comfortable 43-0 win.
The Patriots led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back before playing reserves throughout the second half to ice the win.
The Trojans will try and put together the pieces for Week 2 when they face Vandebilt Catholic.
CARDINALS, TERRIERS POSTPONED TO SATURDAY
E.D. White's showdown matchup with Vandebilt got postponed to Saturday due to a lightning storm, then rainfall in the Houma area.
The field at Vandebilt Catholic is natural grass and neither coach wanted to risk damaging the field by playing on a wet, sloppy surface.
The game will be tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
