South Lafourche senior post Brandon Daniels had an Ellender player in front of him, behind him and on the side of him for most of Tuesday night's game.
But down the stretch, even being triple-teamed wasn't enough to slow him down on the way to a huge Tarpons win.
Daniels and the Tarpons beat Ellender 54-50 on Tuesday, improving to 13-10 on the season and keeping their district title hopes alive in the big win.
The Tarpons trailed by 2 points with 1:14 to go, but then Daniels ran wild in crunch time, making free throws, securing a put back off a free throw miss and then making more free throws to flip the game in the Tarpons' favor – all in the final minute.
In total, the standout had 27 points and said it felt great to win on Senior Night.
"We got a great win tonight," Daniels said. "It feels great to finally beat them – for me after 4 years of trying. We worked very hard in practice this week and we tried to achieve many goals in practice so we could beat them and we finally did it."
Ellender didn't play their traditional pressure defense against South Lafourche on Tuesday, instead playing a matchup zone for a lot of the game – all in an effort to plug the paint and keep Daniels smothered.
Early, South Lafourche struggled with the defense, but then found a groove, making several 2nd quarter 3-pointers to take a 19-11 lead midway through the 2nd quarter.
Senior Jacob Curole found his shot on Tuesday after a mini shooting slump. He made several clutch 3's in the game and helped power the South Lafourche offense when Daniels wasn't able to get touches down low. Sophomore Nic Coleman also had several key early buckets to help the Tarpons' offense.
Curole said the struggles with his jumper were mental, adding that he hadn't even been making many in practice.
But once he sunk his first 3, he settled in, relaxed and let it fly.
"I been feeling less confident," Curole said. "But tonight, I knew going into this game that it was a big one. It was Senior Night. I just wanted to get my confidence back and I feel like I did that."
But Ellender didn't go away without a fight.
The Patriots closed the 1st half strong, ending on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 19-17 at halftime.
In the 2nd half, the Patriots continued their surge, going up 36-33 after 3 quarters with Royal Williams, Jaden Carter and Richard Hampton all sinking key shots.
But late, Daniels and the Tarpons' seniors made too many plays.
Down 47-45, Daniels made 2 critical free throws to tie it at 47.
Ellender then turned the ball over trying to get into transition with Hayden Callais getting a steal, getting fouled and going to the line.
Callais made the 1st shot to put the Tarpons up 48-47, but then missed the 2nd.
But Daniels worked his magic, swooping in on the miss, and putting it back home for 2, putting the Tarpons up 50-47.
Out of an Ellender timeout, Carter missed a 3-pointer, and Daniels got the rebound, then iced it at the line, sinking both to make it 52-47 with 25 seconds to play.
After another Ellender miss, Daniels got the rebound and got fouled again, ending the Patriots' night with 2 more free throw makes.
In total, the senior scored 8 points in the final 1:13 of the game.
Daniels said the seniors decided before the game that they were going to leave it all on the floor on Senior Night.
"That's what we wanted. That's what we needed. We needed to just come together as a team," Daniels said. "We knew it was our last home game, so we knew we just had to play together and we knew we had to fight hard as a team to get the win."
Ironically enough, South Lafourche now has to root for Ellender.
The Tarpons are chasing Vandebilt in the District Championship race. They play Vandebilt on Friday.
If Ellender beats Lutcher on Friday and South Lafourche beats Vandebilt, the Tarpons could win the district outright.
Regardless, Tuesday's win clinched a playoff spot for the Tarpons in Division I non-select.
