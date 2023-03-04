South Lafourche hit its first home run of the season on Friday – a grand slam dinger which powered the Tarpons to a run-rule win.
South Lafourche beat Northlake Christian 11-0 in a 5-inning run-rule on Friday in the opening game of a 3-game series between the teams.
In the top of the 4th inning, Jack Ledet delivered the big blow, smashing a grand slam home run to blow the game open and put the Tarpons well ahead of their foes.
South Lafourche is now 5-0 on the season with 4 of their 5 wins coming via blowout.
The Tarpons applied pressure throughout the game, scoring 2 in the 1st, 1 in the 2nd, 2 in the 3rd, then 6 in the 4th to blow the game wide open.
Ledet's home run was the biggest swing in the win, but the Tarpons also got RBIs from Luke Sanamo, Jacob Pierce and Brock Johnson.
Eduardo Galicia had a multi-hit day for the Tarpons in the win.
On the mound, the Tarpons' offense was plenty enough because Sanamo was near-perfect.
The South Lafourche senior pitched 5 shutout innings, allowing just 1 walk and 1 hit. Sanamo needed just 50 pitches to weave through the Northlake Christian lineup in the 5 innings of work.
The same 2 teams meet tomorrow for a doubleheader.
