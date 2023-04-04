Facing a Class 4A opponent on their home field, Houma Christian School coach Butch Theriot said on Tuesday morning that he knew his team had to play a clean game to beat South Lafourche.
They did anything but, falling in an error-filled, 6-inning run-rule defeat.
The Tarpons pounced Houma Christian 11-1 on Friday, taking advantage of 6 Houma Christian errors to secure the win — their 13th of the season and their 4th in the past 5 games.
South Lafourche is now 13-10 on the season — still No. 31 in the Division I non-select power ratings. The Tarpons will face Ascension Catholic tomorrow with a chance to try and stay hot and earn more power points to try and improve that positioning before the 24-team playoffs begin. The Warriors are now 10-13, competing in Division III. They can clinch a playoff Thursday if they defeat Fisher — a win which would clinch the team their district championship.
On Tuesday, South Lafourche controlled the game throughout, working out of a jam in the 1st inning, then plating 2 in the 2nd to go up for good.
Mason Bousegard had an RBI single in the early rally. He then later scored on a ball off Jacob Pierce’s bat, which was booted by the Warriors’ defense.
Errors were a story throughout for Houma Christian. Their 6 defensive mishaps allowed the Tarpons to score 7 unearned runs in the game.
The early Tarpon offense was plenty enough for pitcher Luke Sanamo who was excellent on the mound. Sanamo worked a complete game, allowing just 1 run. Sanamo struck out 7 batters and used just 68 pitches to pitch his complete game. Through 2 games this week, the Tarpons have needed to use just 2 arms with Tarpon pitchers allowing just 6 hits and 1 run in the past 13 innings — much needed length in a week where the team will play 5 games.
South Lafourche kept their 2-0 lead until the 5th when they blew the game open, playing 5 runs to take a 7-0 lead.
Lucas Guidroz plated Jacob Curole, reaching on an error which allowed Curole to score to make it 3-0. Eduardo Galicia then added a run to that lead with an RBI bunt single to make it 4-0.
The dagger came a couple batters later when Luke Sanamo laced a line drive base hit up the middle which plated Bousegard and Josh Mack, which put the Tarpons up 7. South Lafourche also got a run during that at-bat on a wild pitch.
Houma Christian got a run in the 6th to make it 7-1, but then the Tarpons pushed the game to a run-rule in the bottom half, plating 4.
Curole led off the inning with a single, then Jack Ledet doubled to put runners at 1st and 2nd with no out.
Hayden Callais laced a sacrifice fly to make it 8-1, plating Curole. Ledet then scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-1.
The Tarpons then stretched it out to the final margin with a couple more runs — one on a Warriors error, then another on a walk-off hit from Josh Mack, which ended the game. South Lafourche did have 10 hits in the game with Sanamo, Curole and Mack all having multi-hit days with Mack going 3-of-4.
Henry Pertuit got the lone RBI for the Warriors.
