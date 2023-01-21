tempImageLP9X5e.jpg

Jack Chiasson (center) sports his Arkansas-Monticello cap after making his commitment during Friday's Senior Night soccer match. 

Friday night is a night that South Lafourche senior Jack Chiasson will remember for a long, long time.

First, it was Senior Night — the last home game for Chiasson, who is the goalie on a Tarpons’ team that’s having their best season in school history.

But during the festivities, the senior also made the night even more special by announcing to his family, friends, teammates and classmates where he will play football at the next level.

During senior night, Chiasson announced his commitment to Arkansas-Monticello — the place he will play upon graduating from South Lafourche.

Chiasson is a goalie for futbol, but he’s an offensive lineman in football, and it’s that talent as a lineman that landed him at the next level.

Chiasson told The Gazette this weekend that he is thrilled to be able to continue his playing career. The standout senior was a multi-year starter for the Tarpons and chose UAM over a handful of other offers from programs around the South.

“It’s very exciting and humbling to be considered good enough to play at the next level,” Chaisson said.

Chiasson said making a collegiate decision was not easy, but at the end of the day, he said he chose Arkansas-Monticello because it was a place which made him feel at home.

The Boll Weevils are a Division II school who competes in the Great American Conference. They heavily recruit Louisiana each offseason and have history plucking Bayou Region players out of the area and to Monticello. Their head coach is Hud Jackson who is a Thibodaux native and an E.D. White graduate.

“The coaches definitely,” Chaisson said when asked what let to his giving UAM his commitment. “Once I got to campus, they showered me with support and love which made me feel comfortable. They wanted me not only as a player, but as a person.”

Chiasson said Coach Jackson and the Boll Weevils’ staff recruited him as a left tackle, but Tarpons coach BJ Young said during the season that Chiasson is versatile and could probably play all 5 spots on the line if he needed to.

Chiasson said he is going to work as hard as he can in the coming weeks to condition his body to make sure that when he gets to college, he is as ready to contribute as he can possibly be.

Arkansas-Monticello already has a little Tarpon flavor on its roster. South Lafourche graduate Kendall Walker is a lineman in the program.

“I plan to work in my body,” Chiasson said when asked what he will work on before his arrival to campus. “I will be using a nutrition plan and will be putting in loads of hours in the weight room.”

In announcing his commitment, Chiasson said he may soon be a Boll Weevil, but he will forever be a Tarpon. Chiasson’s high school career was anything but conventional. He had to overcome a coaching change, then the COVID pandemic, then Hurricane Ida, which to this day, has parts of the campus damaged.

Chaisson conceded that his high school experience wasn’t conventional, but said that he wouldn’t have wanted to attend school anywhere else but South Lafourche.

“Being a Tarpon has changed my life,” Chiasson said. “All the players and coaches that I have had the opportunity to be with have really made me appreciate the community we have. The coaches have become like older brothers to me and I know I can ask them for anything. They helped me learn not only football skills, but how to be a great man, which will help me at the next level.”

