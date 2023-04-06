Earlier this season, Kamden Bourg was barreling up balls right at people.
Now, the Tarpons slugger is starting hit them over the defenders' heads.
The Tarpons beat Ellender 10-1 on Thursday, improving to 15-10 on the season, winning their 4th game in as many days.
Bourg had a big offensive day going 3-of-4 in the win with 2 RBI – part of a Tarpons' power surge that saw 7 of the team's 9 batters in the lineup record a hit.
"I'd been struggling. At first, I was seeing it well, but then I started struggling going midway through the season," Bourg said. "I kept getting bumped down and bumped down and I just started getting going. At the bottom of the lineup, you see more fastballs and I feel like that's helped me."
Bourg saw it well, but so did the entire Tarpons' offense – continuing a now week-long trend.
South Lafourche recorded 10 hits in the game and had great at-bats off Ellender ace Brett Marcel throughout the game.
The Tarpons scored 2 in the 3rd, 3 in the 5th, 2 in the 6th, then 3 in the 7th to roll to a big offensive day.
Jacob Pierce had a 2-RBI base hit to start the scoring. In the 5th, Bourg hammered a double off the wall then scored when Josh Mack had an RBI triple. Mack then touched home plate when Luke Sanamo laced an RBI hit.
Bourg then helped the team blow it open with an RBI triple in the 6th to make it 7-0.
The Tarpons also got a 2-RBI hit from Jack Ledet in the final inning.
All of the offense was plenty for Tarpons starter Jacob Curole who dominated on the mound.
Pitching at full rest, Curole worked 7 innings, allowing just 1 run and 3 hits, striking out 5 and walking 1.
Curole threw 85 pitches. It was his third-straight dominant start to open his year.
The Tarpons have now won 4 in a row and 6 of 7.
The Tarpons are scheduled to face Warren Easton on Saturday. They have 13 wins.
