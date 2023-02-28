The South Lafourche baseball team is still unbeaten in 2023.
To earn their latest win, the Tarpons had to beat tall odds and a quality 5A foe.
The Tarpons beat Terrebonne 6-5 on Tuesday in non-district play, improving to 4-0 on the young season, while dropping Terrebonne to 3-3.
In the bottom of the 7th inning, the teams were tied 5-all and Terrebonne had the bases loaded with no outs.
Tarpons standout Mason Bousegard calmly worked out of the jam, inducing 2-straight ground balls on the infield, then overcoming a 3-0 count to the next batter and working back to generate fly ball to center fielder Hayden Callais who made a diving catch to secure the game.
In the 8th, South Lafourche rolled the dice and hit again, when coach Chandler Guidroz dialed up a suicide squeeze, which catcher Eduardo Galicia got down, plating Brock Johnson, who led off the inning with a base shot to right.
In the bottom half, there was no drama with Bousegard working a 1-2-3 inning to secure the dramatic win.
"There were some impossible situations our guys overcame in that game," Guidroz said. "We faced the bases loaded with no outs twice in the game and only gave up 1 run off of it. That's just a tremendous effort. We didn't have our best night defensively. We didn't have our best night swinging it. That was one of our grittiest wins that we've ever been a part of in the years since I've been here."
On top of the late-inning heroics, the Tarpons also had to comeback from behind.
The Tigers went up 3-0 in the bottom 3 with the big blow coming with a 2-RBI double from Ethan Lovall.
But the Tarpons quickly battled back, plating 4 in the top of the 4th to go up 4-3 with Josh Mack delivering the biggest blow in that inning with a 2-RBI single.
After that rally, the teams battled with Terrebonne plating a run in the bottom 4 to tie the game at 4-all, then both teams scoring in the 5th to set up the late-game theatrics.
Brock Johnson started the game for the Tarpons and worked 3 innings, striking out 6, but allowing 3 runs.
Kooper Worley, Jacob Pierce and Bousegard worked 5 combined innings of relief, allowing just 1 earned run.
Landon English pitched for Terrebonne and worked 3.2 innings, giving way to Aydan King.
Eric Lirette gets a tough-luck loss on the mound, despite working 3.2 innings and not allowing an earned run.
The Tarpons next head to a 3-game weekend series with Northlake Christian.
