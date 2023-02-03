Give Assumption credit: They had the right idea.
Coming into Friday night’s game, their plan was to take the ball out of Brandon Daniels’ hands, utilizing a box and 1 defense on the sensational Tarpons senior.
It worked … for about 3 minutes.
But then Daniels got going, putting together another sensational performance to help his team to a district win.
The Tarpons beat Assumption 72-69 on Friday in a thriller — a game not decided until Mustangs’ senior Marcus Mollere’s last-second buzzer beater shot clanked off the backboard and to the floor sealing the Tarpons’ win.
Daniels was sensational, overcoming a slow start to score 32 points, including 4, 4th-quarter rim-rocking slam dunks to help the Tarpons survive a late Mustangs rally.
With the win, South Lafourche is now 11-10 on the season and 2-1 in district play.
Friday night’s game was a battle.
South Lafourche looked poised to pull away, taking a 12-point halftime lead, then ballooning the advantage out to as many as 16 in the 3rd quarter with fast-paced offense and stingy defense.
The Tarpons got balanced scoring all throughout the opening half with Kaden Jarvis, Jacob Curole and Nic Coleman all scoring in double digits to compliment Daniels.
But then Mollere went off and spoiled what looked like a Tarpons’ runaway party.
Assumption went on a 17-0 run at 1 point in the 3rd quarter, erasing the entire lead and even taking a 4-point advantage of their own at one point in the 3rd quarter.
Mollere was huge in the run, making 3’s, penetrating and making floaters and giving havoc to a Tarpons’ team that couldn’t combat Mollere’s run because of turnovers and careless mistakes.
Assumption led 50-49 after 3 quarters, but then South Lafourche battled back with Daniels and ballooned out to a 9-point 4th quarter lead with the senior pushing in transition and recording 4 separate flushes in about a 3-minute stretch of action.
But then the Tarpons opened crack in the door again and let Assumption back in.
Down the stretch, South Lafourche turned over the ball, missed free throws and failed to defend, letting Assumption trim the 9-point lead down to 3.
The Mustangs had the ball with one last shot to try and tie the game, but Mollere’s heave from about 40 feet away drew nothing but the backboard, sending the Tarpons into the locker room pleased with the result, but unhappy with how much effort it took to get there.
The Tarpons needed Friday’s win to keep up with the Joneses in Division I non-select. South Lafourche entered the game seeded at No. 25 in power rating projections. They’ve slipped a few spots in recent days. With the win, they should more comfortably be inside the Top 28 and should move up a spot or two.
The Tarpons will be back in action on Tuesday against Morgan City in The Tank.
LADY TARPONS FALTER, DIMINISH PLAYOFF HOPES WITH ROAD LOSS
The South Lafourche girls’ basketball team knew going into Friday that they pretty much had to win out to make the Dvision I Non-Select State Playoffs.
Those hopes got dashed on Friday in a tough loss at Assumption.
The Mustangs beat the Tarpons 42-36 on Friday in an offensive struggle which saw both teams have problems scoring against the others’ defense.
South Lafourche had countless chances throughout the game, and especially in the final minutes to claw back into the game. But the Lady Tarpons couldn’t convert offensively, which allowed Assumption to clinch the win.
The Mustangs are now 14-14 in the season. They entered play at No. 16 in the Division II non-select power ratings.
The Lady Tarpons are now 10-20. With the loss, the South Lafourche playoff hopes are all-but vanished.
South Lafourche will close the season Tuesday with Morgan City, but even with a win, the Tarpons’ power rating score will not much any — if at all — because the Lady Tigers have just 2 wins on the season.
