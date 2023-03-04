On Friday night, South Lafourche showed that they can blow you out when they're hitting on all cylinders.
On Saturday, they showed that they can win a gritty, gutsy game when not playing their best.
The Tarpons swept Northlake Christian, following up Friday night's win with a 2-0 win on Saturday morning, then a 8-7 win in the afternoon.
South Lafourche is now 7-0 on the season – one of two teams still undefeated in our area.
To earn the sweep, the Tarpons had to battle.
South Lafourche trailed 7-3 going to the bottom 6, but then got hot, scoring 3 runs in the 6th to make it 7-6, then 2 more in the bottom 7 to walk-off to a win.
Jack Ledet had an RBI hit in the 6th inning rally and Eduardo Galicia had an RBI walk. Mason Bousegard capped the scoring with a fielder's choice RBI ground out.
In the 7th, South Lafourche won it with both pitching and defense.
Northlake Christian loaded the bases, but Austin Curole came in with 2 outs and got out of the rally, inducing a fly ball out to get the Tarpons back to the plate.
In the bottom half, South Lafourche won it.
Luke Sanamo led off the rally with a solid single, then stole second. He then scored on an error, which sent Jacob Pierce to 2nd.
Pierce then stole 3rd, which set up Jacob Curole for the late-game heroics.
Just 8 days after returning from the Tarpons' basketball team, Curole hit a day ball deep enough to the outfield to score Pierce and win the game.
Curole was 3-of-4 at the plate in the win – the late rally offsetting a sloppy game from the Tarpons.
South Lafourche committed 6 errors in the game, which allowed Northlake Christian to score 4 unearned runs.
Brock Johnson started the game on the mound for South Lafourche – one of 6 pitchers the Tarpons used in the game.
Before the afternoon thriller, the Tarpons got an early-morning win on the strength of their pitching and defense.
The Tarpons won the first game of the doubleheader 2-0, thanks to the dominant mound work of early-season ace Mason Bousegard.
The righty pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just 5 hits in his 7 innings, while striking out 4.
The Tarpons got runs in the 1st inning and 5th inning to power the win.
Sanamo had 3 hits in the game. He led off the game with a single and scored on an RBI ground-out by Curole in the 1st.
In the 5th, the Tarpons added insurance when Jacob Pierce scored on a wild pitch.
In the late innings, Northlake Christian had chances, but Bousegard threw water on every fire, icing the game for his team.
