South Lafourche junior quarterback Carson Orgeron turned and looked toward the sidelines and let out a roar on Friday night — yelling as loud as he could toward his team, while pumping his fists, then slapping his chest.
Orgeron had just tossed a long touchdown pass to senior Jacob Curole — one of 3 connections the duo hooked up for in the game.
The quarterback’s return from a 3-game injury hiatus had a large hand in helping the Tarpons to a 59-24 win over Morgan City on Friday night, improving the Tarpons to 2-5 on the year.
Orgeron threw for 4 scores and ran for 3 others — part of a Herculean effort in his first game back in the lineup.
“He’s a leader, man,” South Lafourche coach BJ Young said of his quarterback. “The kids rally around him and he just has great energy. I thought he played great today. I thought he helped us win the game.”
The Tigers had no answer for the Tarpons’ offense on Friday. The Tarpons led 18-9 at the end of the 1st quarter, then 40-16 at halftime before pulling away for good in the second half.
Orgeron made plays with both his arm and legs in the onslaught, running for a score, then also hitting Kaden Angelette early in the game for a touchdown pass.
Morgan City scored in the 2nd quarter to make it 18-16, but then the Tarpons took control in all phases.
The South Lafourche defense pressured the quarterback and forced turnovers. Freshman Terrance Pitre had an interception in the first half, in addition to Curole.
The quarterback and receiver also made magic offensively with 3-straight scoring drives ending with Orgeron throwing touchdowns to Curole — including a 90-yarder. Orgeron also had a strong connection with Luke Sanamo throughout the game.
“I thought our defense played well,” Young said. “We put some pressure on their quarterback who is a good player. We made them work hard. We tackled better. I thought the kids did well.”
In the 2nd half, South Lafourche further separated, making it 52-16 going to the 4th quarter. Both teams then scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Tarpon freshman Landin Dardar had an 80-yard touchdown run late to put icing on the cake in the big win.
The Tarpons take on St. Louis on Thursday night.
THIBODAUX GETS BACK ON TRACK IN WIN OVER HLB
Defense has been an issue all season for Thibodaux High.
But on Friday, the Tigers’ defenders pushed back and powered the team to their 2nd win of the year.
Thibodaux beat H.L. Bourgeois 34-7 on Friday, improving to 2-5 on the season. Tigers coach Chris Dugas said he was proud of the way his defense played, keeping the Braves behind the chains throughout the game.
“I was proud of our defense,” Dugas said. “We stopped the run well and we got off the field on third down. I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage and that was a big key for us going in.
With the defense pushing the Braves back, the Tigers’ offense pushed forward. Demarcus Singleton and the Tigers’ rushing game dominated the game, letting Thibodaux soar to an early lead and never looking back on the way to the win.
“We really didn’t have to do it through the air this week. I was happy to see that,” Dugas said. “We controlled the game up front and really got most of our offense in our run game.”
With the win, Thibodaux is 2-5. They will face Central Lafourche on Friday. Dugas said the Tigers need to win 2 of the final 3 games to have a shot at postseason.
“For us, the playoffs start now,” he said.
E.D. WHITE SOARS TO HOMECOMING WIN
On Homecoming Night, E.D. White started a little slow, but then quickly gathered their footing on the way to their 6th win of the season.
The Cardinals powered past Donaldsonville 41-8 on Friday, soaring to 6-1 on the season in the victory.
E.D. White struggled a touch early, leading 14-8 after the opening quarter. But the Cardinals never looked back, going up 28-8 at halftime, then 41-8 through 3 quarters before playing a scoreless 4th.
For E.D. White, Friday’s game was another showcase of their offensive firepower. The Cardinals made plays in both run and pass in the game, controlling the game and keeping the Tigers off the field. Defensively, E.D. White was also dominant after allowing the early points, pitching a shutout for the final 3 quarters.
The Cardinals will face Berwick on Friday in a showdown of two 6-1 teams.
TROJANS FALL, BUT FIGHT AT EAST ST. JOHN
Central Lafourche didn’t win on Friday night at East St. John. But they sure made the Wildcats work for it.
The Trojans lost 27-10 on Friday, falling to 1-6 on the season while helping improve the Wildcats to 7-0.
The Trojans were a decisive underdog in the game, but fought like hell. They trailed just 14-10 at halftime, then continued to play tough in the 2nd half against a Wildcats team that is 7-0 and is one of the top teams in the state in all of Division I non-select.
The Trojans will face parish rival Thibodaux on Friday night — a game that will be played in Mathews.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.