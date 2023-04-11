On a wet, rainy day on a sloppy field, South Lafourche threw strikes and Ellender didn't.
And that was unquestionably the different in the game in an easy Tarpons win.
South Lafourche beat the Patriots 11-1 in a 5-inning run-rule, earning their 16th win of the season and clinching a winning season in the victory.
On a day where steady rain fell throughout the game, South Lafourche handled the conditions better than Ellender, issuing 0 walks in the game, while committing just 1 error. Ellender wasn't nearly as clean, issuing 14 walks with 4 errors in the 5-inning game.
Tuesday's game was played in a mess with a consistent rain soaking the field and forcing several long mid-inning breaks for the Tarpons to pour fresh dirt on the infield.
But in between the white lines, it was all Tarpons.
South Lafourche got 4 runs in the 2nd and 5 in the 3rd to storm out to a 9-1 lead. Most of the action was heavily aided by Ellender's lack of control.
The Patriots issued countless walks and had a hard time fielding the wet baseball, which allowed the Tarpons to have success, despite only recording 2 hits in the game.
Jack Ledet and Edardo Galicia recorded the two hits of the day for the Tarpons.
With the big lead, Tarpons starter Luke Sanamo cruised.
Sanamo worked a complete game on the mound and was barely phased by the soggy conditions. The senior hit 3 Ellender hitters, but issued no walks. He scattered 5 hits and allowed just 1 run – an unearned run, while striking out 5.
The Tarpons plated a single run in the 4th to go up 10-1, then again in the 5th to ice it, sending the game to the run-rule threshold.
South Lafourche is now 16-11. The Tarpons have an outside shot to make the playoffs, but will need some help in the final week.
Ellender dropped to 11-14 in defeat.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.