On a wet, rainy day on a sloppy field, South Lafourche threw strikes and Ellender didn't.

And that was unquestionably the different in the game in an easy Tarpons win.

South Lafourche beat the Patriots 11-1 in a 5-inning run-rule, earning their 16th win of the season and clinching a winning season in the victory.

On a day where steady rain fell throughout the game, South Lafourche handled the conditions better than Ellender, issuing 0 walks in the game, while committing just 1 error. Ellender wasn't nearly as clean, issuing 14 walks with 4 errors in the 5-inning game.

Tuesday's game was played in a mess with a consistent rain soaking the field and forcing several long mid-inning breaks for the Tarpons to pour fresh dirt on the infield.

But in between the white lines, it was all Tarpons.

South Lafourche got 4 runs in the 2nd and 5 in the 3rd to storm out to a 9-1 lead. Most of the action was heavily aided by Ellender's lack of control.

The Patriots issued countless walks and had a hard time fielding the wet baseball, which allowed the Tarpons to have success, despite only recording 2 hits in the game.

Jack Ledet and Edardo Galicia recorded the two hits of the day for the Tarpons.

With the big lead, Tarpons starter Luke Sanamo cruised.

Sanamo worked a complete game on the mound and was barely phased by the soggy conditions. The senior hit 3 Ellender hitters, but issued no walks. He scattered 5 hits and allowed just 1 run – an unearned run, while striking out 5.

The Tarpons plated a single run in the 4th to go up 10-1, then again in the 5th to ice it, sending the game to the run-rule threshold.

South Lafourche is now 16-11. The Tarpons have an outside shot to make the playoffs, but will need some help in the final week.

Ellender dropped to 11-14 in defeat.

