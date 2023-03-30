Down a run in the bottom of the 5th inning, South Lafourche coach Chandler Guidroz pushed his chips all-in.
Offense had been a struggle all night for South Lafourche and with a runner at 3rd base and just 1 out, Guidroz opted to call a suicide squeeze play with infielder Jacob Pierce, sending Luke Sanamo charging to the plate as the pitch was thrown.
It worked. It sparked a rally – a rally which pushed the Tarpons to the win.
South Lafourche beat Morgan City 3-2 on Thursday in a nail biter.
With all of the pressure on him, Pierce got the bunt down beautifully, plating Sanamo to tie the game. That play helped jump-start a 3-run rally, which gave the Tarpons the lead and the win – their 2nd in as many games, improving to 11-9 on the season.
"That's kind of a theme with the Pierce kids that we've had," Guidroz said. "Whether you're having your best day swinging it or not, it's just all guts all of the time from those kids. He showed a lot tonight. That was a really big moment and it helped lead us to a victory."
Thursday's game was a pitcher's dual with neither offense getting the edge over the other for most of the game.
The Tigers landed the first blow, when Jobe Stratton poked an RBI infield single to put the Tigers up 1-0, a lead which stuck until the Tarpons' rally.
Morgan City pitcher Keegan Lange was excellent for most of the game, working into, but out of trouble throughout, not allowing a run until the 5th.
In that inning, the Tarpons got a leadoff single from Hayden Callais, then took advantage of a stolen base, then wild pitch to work Sanamo to third. Samano reached on a fielder's choice ground out which retired Callais.
After Pierce got down the RBI bunt to make it 1-all, the Tarpons got some 2-out magic. Pierce stole second, then scored when Jack Ledet reached on an error, making it 2-1.
Ledet then scored later in the inning on a wild pitch to put the Tarpons up 3-1.
The Tigers got a run in the 6th to draw closer, but Curole never let them get all the way back.
The senior worked a complete game, allowing 5 hits in 7 innings, striking out 4 and walking just 1.
In the 7th, Curole got the Tigers in order to preserve the win. He said after the game that he felt great. He was making just his 2nd start of the year after missing time for basketball and then after experiencing some soreness while working back into action.
The Tarpons next take the diamond on Saturday at Hahnville.
