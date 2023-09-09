Head: TCU hammers Colonels in non-conference matchup
By CASEY GISCLAIR
Away from home and facing a program that made the College Football Playoff last fall, Nicholls knew it was a huge underdog on Saturday against TCU.
The Colonels competed … and even had some moments of success.
But in the end, the Horned Frogs had too much and pulled away with a lopsided win.
TCU beat Nicholls 41-6 on Saturday, improving to 1-1 on the season while dropping the Colonels to 0-2.
The loss takes Nicholls into their bye week. The Colonels will not play next week, but will be heavily challenged again the next time they take the field — on Sept. 23 against Tulane, the reigning Cotton Bowl Champions.
Colonels coach Tim Rebowe said he didn’t like the result, but was pleased with how his team competed against a power program.
“I’m definitely proud of our effort,” Rebowe said. “And proud of our guys. I thought they played hard, but they didn’t play well at times. I thought we dropped some passes and we left a lot of plays on the field. Special teams really hurt us tonight. We didn’t do a good job. … We have to learn to put it all together. We’ve got to learn to do some things in the fourth quarter and we’ve got to learn to play a little better in some spots.”
On Saturday, the Colonels’ defense had a hard time keeping up with TCU’s playmakers on the edges throughout the game.
The Horned Frogs led 14-0 after the first quarter, setting the tone for the comfortable win.
The scoring started with a punt return for a touchdown by the Frogs, but they then added on with a 79-yard touchdown drive capped with a 32-yard touchdown run from Chandler Morris to make it 14-0.
Morris’ run was one of the rare moments of success on the ground for TCU in the game.
The Frogs rushed 37 times for just 129 yards in the game.
But where they did have success was through the air.
TCU went up 24-3 at halftime, using short, quick passes to keep the Colonels’ defense at arm’s length.
Chandler Morris was 26-of-30 in the game with 263 yards passing and 2 touchdowns — the Nicholls defense unable to slow him down throughout the game.
Morris his Jaylon Robinson on a 14-yard touchdown pass early in the 2nd quarter to make it 21-0 — a score which held up until a wild ending to the opening half.
At the end of the opening half, Nicholls had their most successful offensive drive of the game, a long trek capped with a 40-yard field goal from Gavin Lasseigne to cut the lead to 21-3. That kick came with 31 seconds to go until halftime.
Up against the clock, Morris navigated the Frogs down the field quickly, setting up Griffin Kell with a 57-yard field goal, which he made to send the game to halftime with TCU up 24-3.
Nicholls settled in and played with poise in the third quarter, scoring the only points of the quarter with another Lasseigne field goal to trim the deficit to 24-6.
But Nicholls’ offense never was able to fully sustain itself in the game, missing several opportunities at big plays with drops and miscommunication.
The Colonels also struggled to run the football throughout the game, which is the bread and butter of the Colonels’ offense. Nicholls gained just 86 yards on the ground in the game in 39 attempts.
“I thought up front, the defensive line just handled us at times,” Rebowe said. “And we’ve got to learn to run the football.”
In the fourth quarter, TCU put the game away, scoring 17 unanswered to send the game to its final margin and create some separation.
The Horned Frogs lost their season opener with Colorado but made the College Football Playoff Championship Game last season, finishing as the National Runners-Up.
For Nicholls, the schedule doesn’t lighten up. The Colonels will have a bye week this weekend, but will need all of the extra preparation because they will face Tulane on Sept. 23. The Green Wave are the defending Cotton Bowl Champions and they’re solid again in 2023. On Saturday, they competed for 4 quarters with Ole Miss, despite their starting quarterback missing the game with an injury.
Rebowe said he knows the schedule is tough, but that right now, Nicholls has to worry about Nicholls and fixing itself more-so than fixing any opponent.
“We come back and look at this film on Monday with the team,” he said. “We’ll get to work some more on some fundamentals. You know, we’ve only played two games. We’ve got some things that we’ve got to fix, and it’ll be another tough opponent on the road. But we’ve got a couple days that we have to try and fix some things that are broken. We know we can get better. I told the team in the locker room — we know there’s a lot of things we can do. We can play better than we played. We’ve just got to put some things together on the field.”
