Our local 5A district is like the weather in Louisiana.
On any given day, you just never know what you're going to get. And what people think might take place rarely ever does, so expect the unexpected.
Terrebonne provided the 'thunder' in Wednesday's thunderstorm-postponed matchup with Hahnville, rolling to a second half surge on the way to a 66-62 win.
Senior Remi Bethancourt scored 24 points in the win for the Tigers, while Kylin Billiot added 19.
The Tigers are now 18-5 on the season, earning a win over a Hahnville team that came into the game as the No, 10 team in the state in Division I non-select.
"We had to really execute. That was it: execute, execute, execute," Billiot said. "Defense, that was the main part about it. But we came out with the win."
Wednesday's game went back and forth with both teams making runs.
Bethancourt scored often inside, scoring 7 1st quarter points to power the 14-9 Terrebonne lead.
But Hahnville fought back.
Terrebonne led 23-17 with a minute left in the second, but Hahnville closed the deficit to 23-22 at half with a late flurry.
They built on that momentum in the 2nd half and led for most of the 3rd quarter, taking a 40-37 lead into the final quarter.
But in that final frame, Terrebonne became the aggressor, amping up the pressure, getting easy buckets in transition and storming out to a lead, then hanging on late at the line. Brayden Verdin scored 9 of his 11 points in the final frame, including several big 3-pointers.
Verdin said he was in the zone at the end of the game.
"I was feeling it," he said.
Our local 5A district is a jumbled up mess on the boys' side, and that's putting it nicely.
Hahnville is now 4-2 in district, as is Terrebonne. They are tied atop the jumbled up league, which also has East St. John at 3-2, Destrehan at 3-2 and underdog H.L. Bourgeois sneakily sitting at 3-3 and within striking distance.
--
LADY TIGERS TOP TERREBONNE
In the girls' game, Hahnville had no issues, roaring past Terrebonne, using pressure defense to balloon out a 2nd quarter lead on the way to a comfortable 55-41 win.
Hahnville is now 16-7 and 7-1 in district play. Terrebonne is 7-13 overall and winless in district.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.