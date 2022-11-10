One local team is going to the second round of the playoffs after their opponent forfeited their spot due to playing an ineligible player throughout the season.
Vandebilt Catholic will be moving to the second round of the Division II State Playoffs after their opponent, LB Landry had to pull out of the bracket for using an ineligible player.
The Terriers are the No. 19 seed in Division II Select. Landry is No. 14.
With the forfeit win, Vandebill will now move to the second round where they will face No. 3 De La Salle. The Cavaliers have an opening-round bye.
